Man Utd transfer news: Key Harry Maguire issue sees West Ham move for alternative signing in stunning development

The transfer of Harry Maguire from Manchester United to West Ham United is still not finalised due to a big problem, and this has resulted in David Moyes’ side eyeing up Bundesliga star Odilon Kossounou instead, as per a report.

Maguire has looked set to leave Man Utd ever since manager Erik ten Hag stripped him of the captaincy and appointed Bruno Fernandes in the leadership role. The England international has been linked with several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham and Aston Villa, but a switch to West Ham has appeared most likely in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, Man Utd took a big step towards offloading Maguire by agreeing a deal with West Ham for him. The Irons will pay Man Utd £30m for the centre-back, should the deal reach completion.

There have even been suggestions West Ham could make Maguire their new captain, in what would be an intriguing twist.

It was previously thought that West Ham had agreed to pay Maguire £100,000 a week, while he will receive a £6m fee from Man Utd when departing Old Trafford. But according to an update from The Sun, the defender is not as close to signing for West Ham as fans will have been hoping.

West Ham’s push to sign Maguire is ‘stalling’ as they are failing to agree on personal terms with him. It seems Maguire wants to earn more than £100k a week in East London, and potentially closer to the £190k he takes home every seven days at Man Utd.

As a result of this problem, West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has rushed to find an alternative signing to Maguire. And the report claims he has landed on Bayer Leverkusen’s Kossounou.

One of the main reasons for this particular pursuit is that Steidten worked at Leverkusen between 2019 and 2023. He therefore knows a lot about the club and is aware of Kossounou’s talent.

West Ham interested in Maguire alternative

Should Maguire end up rejecting West Ham, due to his wage demands, then the Irons will make a firm bid for Kossounou instead. Steidten is ready to pay Leverkusen £30m for the Ivorian, the same fee that has been agreed for Maguire’s transfer.

And Steidten’s good relationship with Leverkusen officials should help the move to go through more smoothly than that of Maguire’s.

Ten Hag will be frustrated if Maguire’s switch to West Ham fails to reach completion. While he has publicly labelled the 30-year-old an important player for Man Utd, it is clear that he is searching for a replacement in his squad.

Man Utd are interested in Bayern star Benjamin Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice. They have also identified Tottenham target Edmond Tapsoba as a backup option, should they miss out on Pavard and Todibo.

However, if Man Utd sign one of Pavard or Todibo and fail to axe Maguire, then their wage bill will be overstretched.

