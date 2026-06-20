Man Utd rival Arsenal for deadly €80m striker as Romano confirms ‘aggressive’ move

Manchester United are battling Arsenal for Brentford centre-forward Igor Thiago, according to a report, while Fabrizio Romano has discussed the Red Devils making an ‘aggressive’ double move.

Bolstering central midfield is the priority for Man Utd this summer, but they are also searching for a new No 9 to provide Benjamin Sesko with competition and cover. Rasmus Hojlund’s £38million permanent transfer to Napoli has been confirmed, and Joshua Zirkzee is also up for sale.

United have been linked with goalscorers such as Eli Junior Kroupi and Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Thiago emerging as another potential solution…

Man Utd, Arsenal converge on Thiago

United’s interest in Thiago was first revealed on June 5, though they will have to fend off Arsenal to land him, as per Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte.

The Brazilian established himself as a ‘standout’ star in the Premier League during the recently completed season, hitting a hugely impressive 22 goals in 38 appearances.

That form has seen Thiago make Brazil’s World Cup squad and also gain attention from United and Arsenal. United are ‘monitoring’ Thiago’s situation and are evaluating whether to submit a bid for the €80m-rated (£69m) striker.

But Arsenal have ‘entered the race’ and will provide United with ‘competition’ for the 24-year-old.

Arsenal are prepared to sell Gabriel Jesus and have identified Thiago as a player who can compete with Kai Havertz and Viktor Gyokeres for game time.

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Double deal

Romano has detailed Man Utd’s stunning plans to sign both Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville from West Ham.

Discussing Fernandes initially, the journalist said: “There are two clubs pushing from England, and he is an idea for [Real] Madrid.

“Mateus Fernandes is Portuguese, and Jose Mourinho has indicated his name as one of the options considered in midfield.

“But from England, the clubs are way more aggressive financially – they want to do the deal as soon as possible.

“Man Utd are pushing in talks with the agent of the player, and they are also pushing in talks with West Ham to try and find the solution.

“They also have an interest in Crysencio Summerville, the winger from West Ham.

“Man Utd keep asking about Summerville and keep working on a deal for Fernandes.”

‘Very realistic’ transfer

Man Utd and Liverpool have emerged as ‘very realistic’ potential options for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, we can reveal.

Nmecha is open to returning to England this summer, having previously played in Manchester City’s academy.

We understand intermediaries are actively exploring potential moves for the 25-year-old, who will cost £50m.

In addition to United and Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been approached about potential moves for Nmecha.