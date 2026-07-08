Man Utd threaten £105m triple Newcastle deal as World Cup sensation targeted

Newcastle United are targeting breakout World Cup star Johan Manzambi as part of a spectacular triple swoop, but Manchester United could scupper their plans, according to a report.

Manzambi is a versatile 20-year-old midfielder who can operate in either of the No 8 or No 10 roles, and even as a centre-forward. He plays for Freiburg in the German Bundesliga currently and has been one of Switzerland’s best players on their 2026 World Cup journey.

Manzambi has registered three goals and two assists in just four matches at the tournament, though he missed the last-16 win over Colombia due to injury. Switzerland are hopeful he will be able to feature in their quarter-final clash with Argentina on Sunday.

Manzambi is Freiburg’s most talented player, and his performances on the world stage have only increased his chances of securing a major move this summer.

We revealed on Tuesday that Newcastle are planning to rebuild their squad with the signings of Manzambi, Ajax midfielder Sean Steur and Lamine Camara of Monaco for a potential £105m.

Our sources state that Newcastle have had a €30m (£26m) bid for Steur accepted by Ajax and are targeting Manzambi and Camara next.

But the Manchester Evening News report that Man Utd have entered into a ‘transfer battle’ with Newcastle for Manzambi, who is arguably the best out of those three players.

The Daily Mail have described Newcastle as favourites for Manzambi, though Man Utd ‘remain in contention’ to complete a deal of their own as they hold ‘long-standing interest’ in the superb talent.

Alex Scott remains Man Utd’s ‘immediate priority’, but Manzambi is a brilliant alternative in case that pursuit fails. Bournemouth have rebuffed enquiries from both United and Arsenal for Scott and insist he is not for sale.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have set Manzambi’s price tag at €60m (£51m), according to Sky Sports Germany.

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Manzambi on Man Utd radar

We revealed in March that United are tracking Manzambi’s progress after sending scouts to watch him in action.

Sources told us at the time that the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea were also in the frame for him, though the race now appears to be down to Michael Carrick’s side and Newcastle.

It must be noted that several other midfielders are higher up on Man Utd’s shortlist than Manzambi, despite his elite potential.

We revealed on Monday that the Red Devils are stepping up their hunt for their next two midfield additions and have cut their six-man shortlist to three, with Chelsea’s Andrey Santos a firm option.

Meanwhile, United have been told they were right to dodge a midfield trio worth £301m combined.