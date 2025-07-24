Manchester United are risking the exit of talented midfielder Kobbie Mainoo as contract talks have completely stalled, with a report giving Tottenham Hotspur a genuine chance of completing a deal and also revealing which other Premier League side are watching the situation.

Mainoo is a graduate of the Man Utd academy who made his first-team debut in January 2023. To date, the central midfielder has played 72 times for United and chipped in with seven goals and two assists.

United are some way off challenging for major titles such as the Premier League and Champions League and Mainoo’s rise to prominence has been one of the main sources of positivity for the club in recent seasons.

Mainoo is still only 20 years old but has proven he can shine against the best midfielders in the Premier League, while he has also made 10 appearances for England so far.

Last season did not go to plan for the starlet as he was held back by injuries, which stopped him from becoming a key player under Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo is determined to make the new campaign a successful one, though it is not guaranteed that he will be playing for United.

According to TBR, contract talks between the player and United are ‘at a stalemate’. With Mainoo’s current deal due to expire in June 2027, the two parties have been in negotiations for over a year, but an extension is proving very difficult to agree.

Mainoo currently earns just £25,000 a week and wants a significant pay rise to match his standing in the squad. United, though, are working hard to bring their wage bill down, which means the two parties have yet to settle on a new salary.

Tottenham are described as huge fans of Mainoo and have ‘asked about signing’ him this summer.

Spurs are ‘closely monitoring’ the contract discussions and are expected to swoop in with an offer if Mainoo is put on the market.

‘The longer he goes without agreeing a new contract, the more likely it becomes that he could be sold,’ the report states.

Spurs ‘actually stand a chance’ of signing the Old Trafford fan-favourite, it is claimed.

United do not want the contract saga to rumble on and could ‘open the door’ to an exit later this summer, which would delight Spurs. A sale would also help United’s finances as Mainoo’s transfer fee would go down as pure profit on their books.

Thomas Frank’s side will face competition from Chelsea for Mainoo, however. TBR confirm TEAMtalk’s reporting from March that Chelsea remain interested in the youngster and still believe there is a chance to capture him.

We understand Mainoo is open to the idea of moving to London and that he has friends at Chelsea following his time in the England youth ranks.

Tottenham keen on £80m-rated Man Utd star

United have previously been tipped to demand £70-80million (up to €92m / $108m) for the Stockport-born ace.

United supporters would likely be gutted to see Mainoo leave, especially for a Premier League rival such as Spurs or Chelsea.

He is a local lad who understands what it means to play for United and wants to help them get back to their former glory.

But the disagreement over his wage demands is causing serious problems and may force United into an unwanted sale.

Another rising star, Alejandro Garnacho, is even more likely to depart Old Trafford this summer as he has fallen out with Amorim.

Chelsea, Aston Villa and Napoli are all interested in the Argentina winger.

It is possible that Garnacho could be involved in a swap deal if heading to Chelsea, too.

United striker update; Spurs hijack

Meanwhile, United are stepping up their attempts to bring in a new striker after confirming Bryan Mbeumo’s arrival.

Elsewhere, Spurs want a new striker of their own and could hijack a rival Premier League move.

