Fabrizio Romano tips Man Utd to repeat surprise Tottenham raid

Manchester United could repeat the shock signing of former Tottenham Hotspur player Sergio Reguilon with a late move for a temporary left-back, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd surprised their fans on summer deadline day in 2023 when they captured Reguilon from Tottenham on a season-long loan deal, which followed Luke Shaw picking up a muscle injury. However, Reguilon only made 12 appearances for United before the Red Devils activated their January break clause, sending the Spaniard back to Tottenham.

United have signed Patrick Dorgu and Diego Leon since then, but – remarkably – their left-back issues persist.

Head coach Michael Carrick sees Dorgu as more of a left midfielder or left winger, while Leon is only 19 years old and needs more first-team experience before making an impact at Old Trafford.

United need to sign a left-back before Tuesday’s transfer deadline as Shaw will struggle to play games in both the Premier League and Champions League this term.

United have had to postpone their move for top target Lewis Hall until next summer, while Alejandro Balde wants to stay at Barcelona.

On YouTube, Romano explained how United could make a move similar to Reguilon’s capture in the final days of the window.

“Manchester United, I think, could be busy in these final four or five days of the window,” he said.

“I can guarantee you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back. United are working to add a new left-back.

“I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution in a player who can be almost a guarantee – maybe not a superstar name like Balde, because they considered Alejandro Balde.

“They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive: transfer fee and salary too expensive. United are not going to do that, at least not now.

“Just as a comparison, remember when United signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan – something similar.

Man Utd want left-back with ‘international profile’ – Fabrizio Romano

“Obviously, I’m not saying it’s that exact profile again, but that kind of player: an experienced left-back who can provide competition and who also has an international profile.

“Manchester United are exploring this kind of option. Left-back is expected to be an area United want to improve before the deadline. I expect them to sign there.”

United’s plan is to bring in a cheap or younger left-back to help out Shaw this season, before reigniting their pursuit of Hall next summer.

INEOS do not want to spend big money on a left-back this summer as that would impact Hall’s minutes if he did end up moving to Old Trafford in 2027.

David Raum of RB Leipzig has been linked and, while he has admitted he is open to a move, he will cost around £30m, similar to Balde.

Racing Santander starlet Jorge Salinas could be a good solution, as the 19-year-old has a €16m (£14m) release clause in his contract.

Salinas is more experienced than Leon, but he does not have the big-game know-how that Romano has suggested United are looking for.

Meanwhile, United have decided whether to bring in a new striker as Joshua Zirkzee edges closer to returning to Serie A.