Lewis Hall to Man Utd clears hurdle as Wilcox readies first bid

Manchester United have taken a step towards signing Lewis Hall, with two journalists providing updates on the Newcastle United full-back.

Hall joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea in August 2023, and the deal included an obligation to buy worth £28million plus a further £7m in potential add-ons. The transfer was a dream come true for Hall as he has family members who are lifelong Newcastle fans.

However, the chances of the four-time England international leaving St James’ Park this summer are on the rise.

Hall was left frustrated at the end of last season when he lost his starting place at left-back to Dan Burn, which in turn saw the 21-year-old miss out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

Hall is also concerned about the direction of Newcastle’s project following the departures of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and manager Eddie Howe over the past year.

Captain Bruno Guimaraes is on the verge of joining Arsenal, and Hall could follow him out of the club.

Man Utd have identified Hall as their top target to improve the left-back position, with players such as Alejandro Balde (Barcelona) and Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal) also on their radar.

One previous stumbling block for Man Utd was that Hall and Howe are both represented by The Team agency.

But according to Old Trafford reporter Andy Mitten, Howe’s departure represents a boost for Man Utd as they pursue Hall.

Mitten said on the United We Stand Podcast: “The Lewis Hall situation is interesting because he shares an agent with Eddie Howe and he’s now stepped down as Newcastle manager.

“That was definitely an issue, but it’ll be less of an issue now is my understanding. I understand that Lewis Hall would absolutely be amenable to join Manchester United.”

Our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed on Thursday that Man Utd are preparing a huge opening offer for Hall, with the pursuit being led by their director of football, Jason Wilcox.

The exact value of that proposal has yet to emerge, though Hall is expected to cost around £60m.

Chelsea are also keen on reuniting with the promising talent, but Man Utd are in the driving seat to complete a deal as things stand.

Our sources state that United have identified Racing de Santander left-back Jorge Salinas as a backup target in case they are unable to land Hall.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Lewis Hall swoop ‘internally approved’ at Man Utd – Romano

Fabrizio Romano discussed Hall’s situation on Saturday by saying: “Many questions on Lewis Hall and Manchester United. I already told you this in June and I stand by my information.

“Man Utd really appreciate Lewis Hall and Man Utd consider Lewis Hall as an ideal player they would like to add to their squad. So, Lewis Hall is on the Manchester United list, for sure, and he’s a player internally approved at Manchester United.

“But, my understanding is that Newcastle will make their life complicated. Newcastle don’t want to sell Lewis Hall.

“Newcastle already made big money this summer from Tonali, Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes… He (Guimaraes) is expected to join Arsenal this summer.

“So, Newcastle wants to keep Lewis Hall and Newcastle don’t want to sell the player. That’s the indication, that’s the message. Then if you ask me, Man Utd consider him top target? Yes.

“Man Utd are having some contacts to understand the situation of Lewis Hall? Yes, for sure.

“But then there is Newcastle and so before saying Man Utd are going to try all in, we have to understand Newcastle stance and Newcastle position.”

Meanwhile, there has been clarity over whether the Red Devils will move for a Juventus wide man.