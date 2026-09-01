Whitwell confirms Man Utd battling Arsenal for PERMANENT deadline-day signing

Manchester United are competing with Arsenal for the late signing of Leicester City starlet Louis Page, according to Laurie Whitwell.

This summer, Man Utd have spent £163million to sign five new players: Carlos Baleba (£70m), Andrey Santos (£50m), Youri Tielemans (£35m), Tynan Thompson (£8m) and Karl Darlow (free). In terms of exits, Rasmus Hojlund’s Napoli loan became permanent for £38m, Radek Vitek and Toby Collyer have been sold for a combined £14.6m, while Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia all left for free.

United fans are hopeful INEOS will bring in a new left-back to help out Luke Shaw before the 11pm deadline.

INEOS are preparing to sign a left-back on loan this summer to save room for Lewis Hall to join next summer.

But United could still add central midfielder Page to their books on a permanent basis.

On the Talk of the Devils podcast, Whitwell was asked about the 18-year-old’s situation. He said: “I feel that one is still a live issue. Arsenal are in for him as well.

“I think United are figuring out if they can afford the money it’ll cost. It’s going to be a few million I believe for Leicester.

“It’s a permanent transfer and a senior one as he signed pro-terms before [the] deadline.”

Page could become United’s fourth midfield capture of the summer, following Baleba, Tielemans and Santos.

Previous reports have suggested Leicester want £10m to sell the England U19 international, who is thought to have elite potential.

Louis Page prefers Man Utd to Arsenal

Journalist Pete O’Rourke reported on August 9 that United are ‘favourites’ to sign Page as he would rather move to Old Trafford than join Arsenal.

Page’s cousin, Ethan, posted an Instagram story of himself watching United’s 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Sunday, sparking rumours Louis Page was at the game, too.

But according to the Leicester Mercury, the player did not travel to Old Trafford.

They add that the teenage talent is currently expected to stay with Leicester as United and Arsenal have failed to agree deals for him so far.

Meanwhile, links between Eduardo Camavinga and United have resurfaced on deadline day.