Manchester United have been told to avoid the signing of Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto even though a report has revealed a helpful ‘agreement’ is ‘in place’.

Gusto has surprisingly picked up interest from Man Utd, Liverpool and Manchester City despite not being one of Chelsea’s better performers. Over the summer, Chelsea gave the full-back a huge £75million price tag after learning of interest from Premier League rivals.

Out of those potential suitors, City’s admiration makes the most sense as Enzo Maresca worked with Gusto during his time at Stamford Bridge.

We revealed on November 9 that Gusto is ready to leave Chelsea in January, with the Blues also ready to sanction his departure.

At that stage, Liverpool appeared to be showing the strongest interest in Gusto, but Man Utd hiring another former Chelsea boss – Mauricio Pochettino – has sparked talk about a possible switch to Old Trafford for the defender.

As per the Daily Briefing, there is an ‘agreement in place’ for Gusto to depart Chelsea this winter following talks involving the player, manager Xabi Alonso and BlueCo officials.

That means United have effectively been given the green light to sign Gusto, should they decide to reunite him with Pochettino.

But former United defender Mikael Silvestre thinks that adding another underperforming defender to Pochettino’s squad would be a costly mistake.

“Manchester United should definitely not be looking to sign Malo Gusto,” Silvestre said in a new interview (via Metro).

“He is not the right player for this current United defence, especially with the confidence so low.

“Gusto is in a difficult place mentally. He had a torrid game with France during the last international window, and he’s not in the Chelsea starting eleven.

“Right now, United need players who are confident in their mind; players who know themselves and are sure about their capabilities.

Malo Gusto would ‘add more problems’ at Man Utd

“I think it would be crazy to bring in a player like Gusto into a United defence that is so unsettled. You don’t want to add more problems.

“We have enough problems on our own right now. He would also cost a lot of money, and you could argue that it would be better spent on other players.”

Silvestre does not think Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey would be a good addition for United, either.

“I have to be honest, Bassey is not a player that excites me or who I think would upgrade the United defence,” he added.

“Manchester United need to sign players that are going to raise the level, and those players wouldn’t do that.”

Meanwhile, David Ornstein has analysed the moves United could make in the January window.