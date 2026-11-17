Manchester United and Manchester City have entered the race for Bayern Munich sensation Leonard Prescott, with a growing number of European clubs now monitoring the highly-rated goalkeeper, TEAMtalk understands.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in October that Arsenal were closely tracking the situation surrounding the 17-year-old, with contract talks at Bayern Munich not progressing as hoped.

Prescott and his representatives are not entirely convinced by the pathway being put in place for him at the Allianz Arena, despite the teenager remaining hugely admired by the German giants.

Bayern are preparing to hand their No.1 shirt to 23-year-old Germany international Jonas Urbig this summer, with Manuel Neuer expected to retire at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga champions are also considering other more experienced options, with Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno among those to have been considered.

That would leave Prescott facing an uphill battle to establish himself, with Urbig expected to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Even if Neuer decides against retiring, Urbig is expected to remain second choice, again leaving Prescott third in line for a first-team opportunity.

With his current contract due to expire in the summer, a number of clubs are now circling as they assess the possibility of securing one of Europe’s most highly-rated young goalkeepers.

Arsenal have already mapped out a potential pathway into their first team, while Chelsea, Tottenham and Italian giants Juventus have also made contact, as TEAMtalk previously revealed.

There has also been interest from some of Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals, but TEAMtalk can now reveal that Manchester United and Manchester City have both burst onto the scene.

Both Manchester clubs have made contact with Prescott’s camp as they consider a move for the teenager, who is regarded by many as potentially the best goalkeeper in Europe for his age.

Prescott’s Bayern exit a genuine possibility

A move away from Bayern is now a genuine consideration for the youngster, with his representatives assessing the options available to him as interest continues to grow.

However, there is a significant complication for any English clubs hoping to secure his signature.

Prescott does not turn 18 until September, meaning that, in theory, he would not be able to move to England until 2028.

That is an important factor in the discussions, with his camp now considering the different options available as they weigh up the best route for his development.

Bayern, for their part, remain hopeful that they can convince the highly-rated teenager to commit his long-term future to the Allianz Arena.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that United have decided whether to move for Weston McKennie after being offered the Juventus midfielder.