Man Utd told to snub France World Cup star for £65m Newcastle ace

Manchester United should prioritise a deal for Newcastle United talisman Bruno Guimaraes over France midfielder Manu Kone, according to one of their former strikers.

The 2026 summer transfer window is already shaping up to be the window of the central midfielder, as Elliot Anderson has joined Manchester City for £116million, while Tottenham Hotspur have captured Mateus Fernandes for £85m and are set to land Sandro Tonali for £100m, too.

Anderson and Fernandes were both key targets for Man Utd, but the Red Devils lost out as they did not want to pay hugely inflated fees.

INEOS chiefs feel there will be more opportunities to get highly talented midfielders for far more reasonable sums.

They have already struck a £35m agreement with Atalanta for Ederson, who is poised to join after Brazil’s World Cup campaign.

Roma star Kone could follow Ederson to Old Trafford. He is currently representing France at the World Cup, and it was claimed in April that United could snare both him and Roma team-mate Evan Ndicka.

Ex-United player Louis Saha was asked about Kone during an interview with Metro, but he explained why a star of Guimaraes’ calibre would be better.

“I would consider him [Kone], but I would love to have someone who has a bit more experience, to be honest,” Saha said.

“He has a lot of talent and quality; I’m not saying he wouldn’t be a good signing. It’s just because of the big gap left by a player like Casemiro.

“Based on his experience and his leadership in how he positions himself and understands his role playing under Michael Carrick.

“That person [who comes in to replace him] will have to adapt to something we loved last year, but is also someone that is going to give a bit more balance and that needs experience.

“Maybe someone who has already played in the Premier League would have been better.

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Man Utd sent transfer advice

“Anderson would have been better. Maybe someone like Guimaraes would be better.

“Players who have this guarantee, because next year is going to be tough and we need those midfielders to be right on the spot right away.”

United could turn to Guimaraes after seeing his team-mate Tonali head elsewhere, though Arsenal are currently leading the race for the Brazilian.

Guimaraes has previously been valued at £100m, but it emerged recently that he can actually be signed for £65m.

It has even been suggested that the 28-year-old may have had his ‘head turned’ by interest from Arsenal.

Meanwhile, United reportedly hold the advantage over Chelsea in the pursuit of an £86m Bundesliga midfielder.