Marcus Rashford to Barcelona back on as Man Utd exit helped by second star’s ‘agreement’

Marcus Rashford could re-emerge as a priority target for Barcelona after two alternative signings crumbled, with a top source having confirmed the Englishman is due to leave Manchester United permanently this summer.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa after being frozen out at Man Utd by Ruben Amorim. The forward went on to register four goals and six assists in 17 matches for Villa before his season was ended early by a hamstring injury.

Rashford looked revitalised away from Man Utd, where he has had plenty of issues in recent years.

But Rashford did not quite do enough to convince Villa to activate their £40million (€46m / $55m) buy option.

The 27-year-old has therefore returned to Old Trafford, though he is not part of Amorim’s plans and will once again be on the move this summer.

Rashford’s brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, was recently pictured meeting Barcelona sporting director Deco in Spain.

TEAMtalk revealed back in February that Barca would be Rashford’s ideal destination if he is to leave United again this summer.

However, the deal went cold when Barca decided to prioritise a move for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams instead.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 26 that Barca had agreed a six-year contract with Williams worth £196,000 a week.

But the transfer was always going to be difficult, with Barca not wanting to pay his €58m (£50m / $68m) release clause in full and Williams wanting written guarantees that there would be no issues over registering him with LaLiga.

The Spain star does not want to be in limbo, like Dani Olmo was last summer, though Barca could only offer him a verbal promise.

In a stunning twist, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Williams has signed an incredible new 10-year contract with Athletic. It includes a pay rise and a new release clause worth €95-100m.

Romano states that the Barca deal is ‘off due to registration issues’. On his new contract with Athletic, Williams said ‘the most important thing is to listen to your heart’ and that ‘this is my home’.

Barcelona spying £40m Marcus Rashford deal

Barca previously made an approach for Luis Diaz, but this was rebuffed by Liverpool. With those two players no longer options, Rashford could become Barca’s No 1 target at left wing.

Rashford remains available for the same £40m fee that Villa decided against paying.

David Ornstein has confirmed that United are pushing to sell their academy graduate this summer, though they might have to settle for an initial loan or swap deal.

Rashford, meanwhile, is prioritising a move abroad when leaving United.

Barca will face competition from Bayern Munich for Rashford, as the German giants have also missed out on Williams’ capture.

Reports in the Spanish press have named Fermin Lopez and Ronald Araujo as two Barca players who could be involved in a potential swap deal with Rashford

On June 21, Rashford was asked about joining Barca and playing alongside Lamine Yamal. He replied: “Yeah, sure. Everybody in the world wants to play with the best. So hopefully, we’ll see.”

Rashford would need to accept a pay cut to join the LaLiga champions, but that is not expected to be an issue.

For United, selling outcasts such as Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho would give them a better chance of signing more players after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Viktor Gyokeres is their No 1 striker target, though a deal with Sporting CP will be tricky.

