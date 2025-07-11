Barcelona get ‘green light’ to sign Man Utd star, as new €50m target named

There has been an important update on Marcus Rashford as Barcelona pursue the Manchester United outcast, while the LaLiga champions have also identified a new attacking target from Serie A.

Rashford spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa from Man Utd. The forward looked more like his old self away from Old Trafford, though he did not quite do enough to convince Villa to spend £40million (€46m / $54m) to sign him permanently.

Rashford has since returned to Man Utd, though he will not be reintegrated into the squad under Ruben Amorim. United want to sell their academy graduate to increase their budget for new signings.

Barcelona are long-term admirers of Rashford, while the player would love to join their ranks and start a new chapter abroad.

Rashford’s prospective move to Barca appeared to be off when the Blaugrana agreed a six-year contract with another winger, Athletic Club’s Nico Williams.

But Williams ended up staying at Athletic by signing a whopping new 10-year deal, while Barca’s approach for Liverpool star Luis Diaz has been rebuffed.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Rashford has now emerged as Barca’s ‘clear No 1 target’ for the left wing position, and they are ‘prepared to go all in’ to sign him this summer.

Rashford is ‘set to leave’ United and his camp are in talks with both the Red Devils and Barca as they look to speed this process up.

Barca boss Hansi Flick has given Rashford’s signing his ‘green light’, which means sporting director Deco can now ramp up talks.

Deco was spotted meeting Rashford’s brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, at a hotel in Spain on May 28.

In order to sell Rashford, United want the same £40m they gave Villa the opportunity to pay earlier this year.

Reports in Turkey have claimed Fenerbahce could join the race for the England star, but Barca are confident of securing his services.

A separate report from Catalan newspaper Sport names Ademola Lookman as a player of interest to Barca, too.

Flick’s side could engineer a move for the Atalanta star if Rashford surprisingly ends up going elsewhere.

Lookman is eager to leave Atalanta this summer to join a truly elite European side, and he would be extremely happy about signing for Barca.

Marcus Rashford alternative will cost Barcelona under €50m

Barca have been alerted to the fact that Atalanta have dropped their demands for the versatile forward to ‘less than €50m’ (£43m / $58.5m). This is because Lookman’s contract expires in June 2027 and he has no intention of agreeing an extension.

Although, an early hurdle has emerged. The report adds that Lookman is represented by the same agents as Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca want to offload Ter Stegen but the German is determined to stay and see out the remainder of his contract.

The fractured relationship between Barca, Ter Stegen and the player’s agents could affect any potential move for Lookman.

As things stand, Barca are putting a majority of their effort towards Rashford, knowing he will be easier to land.

