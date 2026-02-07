Man Utd join Man City in race to sign £50m-rated Brentford star as interest intensifies

TEAMtalk can confirm that Manchester United and Newcastle United have joined the growing list of clubs tracking Brentford’s outstanding right‑back Michael Kayode, as interest in the 21‑year‑old continues to surge across Europe.

At the start of January, we exclusively revealed that Manchester City had added Kayode to their defensive shortlist, with the Premier League champions identifying him as one of the most exciting young full‑backs in the division. City’s top target remains Tino Livramento, but sources told us even then that Kayode was rapidly emerging as one of the finest alternatives available.

Now, fresh information obtained by us indicates that both Man Utd and Newcastle have stepped up their scouting efforts, with senior figures at both clubs assessing right‑back options ahead of the summer window.

United are weighing up their long‑term plans in the position, with Diogo Dalot linked with a possible move away this summer. Newcastle, meanwhile, face their own dilemma with Livramento, whose situation remains far from settled.

As a result, Kayode has moved firmly onto the radar of both clubs, with sources close to the player confirming to us that interest has intensified in recent weeks.

Brentford, for their part, are fully aware of the calibre of talent they possess. The Bees paid around £15m to secure Kayode from Fiorentina and now value him at well in excess of £50m, reflecting his rapid rise and the level of attention he is attracting. Club insiders insist they are under no pressure to sell and are prepared to stand firm unless a major offer arrives.

We can also reveal that European giants Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have watched Kayode live within the last month, further underlining his growing reputation as one of the continent’s premier young full‑backs.

Despite the mounting interest, sources close to the player stress that Kayode is not pushing for a move. The Italian‑born defender is said to be thoroughly enjoying his football under Keith Andrews and remains focused on his development at Brentford.

However, with multiple elite clubs circling and the summer window approaching, Kayode is shaping up to be one of the most in‑demand defensive talents in Europe, and Brentford may soon face a battle to keep hold of their prized asset.

