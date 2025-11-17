Manchester United could rival Manchester City and Arsenal for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown, according to reports in the German press.

Bild claim Man Utd are the latest side with Brown ‘on their radar’, following other ‘world-class clubs’ Man City, Arsenal and Real Madrid. Frankfurt have set the left-back’s price tag at €60million (£53m / $70m) after learning that his exhilarating Bundesliga performances have caught the attention of richer sides.

It is even suggested that Brown could move for €65m (£57m / $75m) or more if a bidding war for his signature starts.

Who is Nathaniel Brown?

Came through the Nuremberg academy before joining Frankfurt in January 2024

Made his Frankfurt debut in August 2024, following a six-month loan spell back at Nuremberg

Finished last season with three goals and seven assists in 33 appearances

It is ‘very likely’ the 22-year-old will leave Frankfurt after the World Cup, particularly if he shines for Germany at the tournament.

Brown is a recent addition to the German senior squad, having made his international bow against Luxembourg in October.

Speaking to Bild, Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche hailed Brown for being ‘smart and tactically astute’, having ‘great technique’ and being ‘very fast’.

Krosche added that Brown is ‘simply exceptional’ and has made ‘outstanding progress’. ‘Just look at how he plays against top opponents in the Champions League’, the club chief said.

Krosche wants Brown and Frankfurt’s other top young players to stay put for another year or two to aid their development. But Frankfurt are a selling club, and if the price is right then Brown will be allowed to go.

This update comes after it emerged on October 15 that City are rivalling Arsenal for Brown’s capture, having already sent scouts to watch him in action.

Brown may be young, but he is an intelligent player who can move up into midfield to operate as an inverted full-back.

He is great at marauding forward on the ball and can use pinpoint accuracy to pick out a team-mate with a cross.

If Brown reaches his full potential, then he could become one of the best left-backs in the Premier League or beyond.

Where Brown should go next

Out of City, Arsenal and United, it could be argued that Brown should pick the latter.

United may have invested in Patrick Dorgu in February, but Ruben Amorim needs a new left wing-back who can compete with the Dane.

Luke Shaw is seen as more of a left-sided centre-half these days, while Tyrell Malacia is expected to be sold and 18-year-old Diego Leon is lacking experience.

Brown could thrive in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation, using his speed to get involved in attacks and put crosses in for Benjamin Sesko.