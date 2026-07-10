Man Utd make first move for £24m Forest star who’d solve TWO Carrick issues

Manchester United have taken their first step towards signing Neco Williams from Nottingham Forest, though they will face competition from at least one Premier League rival, according to a trusted source.

Williams came through the Liverpool academy and went on to make 33 first-team appearances for the Reds between January 2020 and January 2022, before having a six-month loan spell at Fulham. He decided to leave Anfield permanently in search of regular starts in the summer of 2022, joining Forest for £17million.

Williams has established himself as a quality Premier League full-back while at Forest, having played 160 times for the club so far.

The Wales international loves to get forward and help out in attack, while he is versatile and can operate on either side of defence.

BBC Sport’s senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel has revealed that Man Utd and Newcastle United are both interested in signing Williams from Forest this summer.

The two clubs have initiated the process of landing Williams by ‘registering their interest’ with Forest.

‘Williams is in talks over a new deal at the City Ground, but a number of Forest’s top-flight rivals are keen on the 25-year-old,’ Mokbel reports.

‘It is understood Newcastle and Manchester United are among the clubs to have registered interest in Williams while talks over a new contract with Forest continue.’

Forest are ‘confident’ Williams will stay by agreeing fresh terms, though interest from Man Utd and Newcastle has created a ‘potential obstacle’.

transfermarkt value the defender at €28m/£24m, but Forest would likely demand a far bigger fee if interested clubs opened formal talks.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd to return with new Forest talks

Man Utd were hopeful of signing Elliot Anderson from Forest earlier this summer, only to be quoted well over £100m.

The Red Devils were shocked by the price tag and quickly withdrew from the race, allowing rivals Manchester City to complete a £116m deal.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new left-back this summer, while they could also do with a new right-back joining to provide competition for Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui.

Williams’ impressive versatility means he could help to bolster both positions for Michael Carrick.

Luke Shaw remains United’s first-choice left-back, but there are concerns over whether he will be able to play most games in the Premier League and Champions League next term.

Meanwhile, there are major fears an agreed United deal could be called off, with ‘enquiries’ made for a French alternative.