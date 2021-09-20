Man Utd have rivals for Paul Pogba replacement, recommended by Edinson Cavani

Manchester United are lining up a Uruguay international to potentially replace Paul Pogba, according to a report in Spain.

Pogba’s current deal at Old Trafford expires next summer and the club are in talks over extending that deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed as much last month. United are keen not to lose the midfielder for nothing for a second time, but there appears to be no progress in the talks.

His agent Mino Raiola stoked the fire again last week and claimed his old club Juventus were an option for him next summer.

“Pogba’s contract expires next year. We will speak with Manchester United and we will see,” Raiola told Rai Sport.

“Surely Turin has remained in his heart and he cares a lot about these things.

“There is the possibility that he returns to Juventus but it also depends on Juve.”

That means that United are naturally making plans for life without Pogba.

And Fichajes report that the club are in a three-way battle with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid for the services of River Plate star Nicolas De La Cruz.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder will be out of contract in December 2022. The player is considering a big-money switch to Europe after six years playing in his homeland.

“We said that in the June transfer period, we were going to hear about many offers that, although they had arrived in the past, it was an atypical year due to the pandemic where European clubs lost a lot of money,” De La Cruz told Sport 890 (via Sport Witness) earlier this summer.

“So from June, we will listen to offers, but also, with the peace of mind that there is a contract until December 2022.”

Cavani’s Uruguay team-mate

His stats are interesting with 23 goals and 29 assists in 130 appearances for his current side in all competitions. This term he has netted four times in seven games, with one assist.

His progress has seen Sevilla’s director of football Monchi register an interest in the player. Atletico Madrid are also mentioned as suitors for the versatile midfielder.

De La Cruz was believed to be on United’s radar in the summer.

In June reporter Sebastian Srur claimed on TNT Sports Continental that an offer from Fiorentina or United could arrive for De La Cruz.

The player, at the time, was away with Uruguay playing the Copa America. However, a bid was not forthcoming, probably because De La Cruz’s contract was fast running down.

The source also suggested the player could well have been recommended by his Uruguay team-mate Edinson Cavani.

It’s certainly a name that continues to crop up as a midfield target for United.

