Manchester United and Atletico Madrid are among five sides reportedly chasing Robert Lewandowski, with Barcelona keen on two elite striker replacements.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, the future of Lewandowski is ‘dominating the international scene’ as he prepares to become a free agent at the end of the season. Clubs from a variety of leagues have made ‘preliminary contact’ to determine if his Barcelona career is definitely over, and where he might go next.

Lewandowski remains a deadly goalscorer, but Barcelona are unlikely to offer him a contract extension as he is now 37 years old and has started to pick up more injuries this season.

Robert Lewandowski’s prolific Barcelona spell

Joined from Bayern Munich in a €50m (then £43m) deal in July 2022

Scored 42 times last season to fire Barca to a domestic treble

Has registered 108 goals and 20 assists in 159 matches for the club overall

Fichajes claim Man Utd are among the clubs who ‘want to sign Lewandowski’ next summer. They see it as a great market opportunity to snare one of the best strikers of all time for free.

Not only would Lewandowski increase United’s threat in the final third, he would also bring a whole new set of fans to the Old Trafford club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is allegedly spearheading United’s pursuit of the Polish legend. Although, Lewandowski is more likely to head elsewhere as things stand.

Man Utd, Fenerbahce, AC Milan among suitors

Fenerbahce are the club pushing the hardest to sign him. They have been the ‘most persistent’ in contacting Lewandowski’s agent, having identified him as their ‘top attacking priority’.

But Fenerbahce will face competition from AC Milan, among other teams. Milan’s interest is described as ‘genuine’, with club adviser Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘pushing internally to finalise a deal’.

Lewandowski is ‘considering a move to Atletico Madrid’, too. He could follow in the footsteps of Luis Suarez by leaving Barca – after being told it is time to move on – and succeeding with Atleti.

Al-Nassr have ‘approached’ the two-time LaLiga champion and are ready to offer him a ‘lucrative contract’ to move to the Middle East. Al-Nassr chiefs want Lewandowski to form an unstoppable strike partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barca are already preparing for life without Lewandowski. It emerged recently that they have made Harry Kane their No 1 target for the centre-forward position.

Kane can leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season if his €65m (£57m / $75m) release clause is activated.

However, our sources state that Tottenham Hotspur are desperate to re-sign Kane and will provide Barca with fierce competition.

Atleti talisman Julian Alvarez is another striker being considered by Barca officials. Hansi Flick’s side were given a boost recently as it emerged Alvarez would rather join them or Paris Saint-Germain over Chelsea.

But the Argentine will cost far more than Kane, with Atleti expected to hold out for €120m (£105.5m / $138m) at the very least.

If money proves to be a serious problem, as is expected, then Barca may have to look at less costly No 9s such as Dusan Vlahovic or Karl Etta Eyong.

