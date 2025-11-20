Scott McTominay, the towering Scottish midfielder who’s redefined his career with his move to Serie A, finds himself at the centre of a brewing transfer saga, with sources revealing exactly what it will take to bring the player back to the Premier League in 2026.

Whispers from England’s top flight suggest a homecoming could be on the cards, but sources close to the 28-year-old insist only a “perfect” proposition would pry him from Napoli’s sun-kissed embrace. Since swapping Manchester United for the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in a €30million (then £25m, $34m) deal last summer, McTominay has been nothing short of sensational.

Over the past 18 months, the ex-Red Devil has evolved from a gritty box-to-box grafter into one of world football’s most complete midfield operators.

His blend of relentless energy, aerial prowess, and late-arriving goals has lit up Serie A, earning him plaudits from pundits who once questioned his technical ceiling.

Napoli’s Scudetto charge owes much to his iron-clad performances; he’s notched eight goals and four assists already this season, anchoring Antonio Conte’s high-pressing machine.

Premier League heavyweights – Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and even a nostalgic Manchester United – have sounded out his camp.

For McTominay, raised in the rain-soaked academies of Ibrox and Carrington, the allure of England’s frenetic pace is undeniable.

“Scott’s heart still beats for the Premier League,” a source familiar with his thinking revealed. “But it has to be right – the right club, the right project, the right role. He’s not chasing a paycheque; he’s building a legacy.”

Yet, optimism among suitors is tempered by stark warnings from Naples. Napoli’s hierarchy, buoyed by McTominay’s seamless integration, have issued a firm rebuttal to January overtures.

Gargantuan bid needed to sign Scott McTominay

“Astronomical,” one club insider described the fee required to unsettle him. With Conte viewing the Scot as the lynchin of his 3-5-2 blueprint, any bid below €80m (£70.5m) would be laughed out of the boardroom.

“We’re building something special here,” the source added. “Scott’s thriving – why would they disrupt that?”

McTominay himself remains coy, focusing on Napoli’s Champions League ambitions. In a recent interview, he stated he is happy.

As the winter window looms, England’s sirens call, but for now, the Partenopei’s fortress stands unbreeched. Will a Premier League powerhouse shatter it? Only time – and wallets – will tell.

We first revealed on October 28 that Spurs are targeting an ambitious move for McTominay, having been stunned by his rise in Italy.

On Wednesday, shock reports claimed Everton are also interested in him and planning a record bid. While we can confirm Everton have approached McTominay’s entourage, talk of a huge bid being planned is wide of the mark at this stage.

