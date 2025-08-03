‘Secret’ Man Utd move for Tottenham star revealed by Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United were interested in signing Joao Palhinha earlier this summer but instead decided to let him join Tottenham Hotspur, with Fabrizio Romano explaining why the Red Devils did not complete the deal.

Palhinha left England in July last year when Bayern Munich signed him for €56million (then £47m). While the midfielder helped Bayern to win back the Bundesliga title from Bayer Leverkusen, his debut season at the Allianz Arena did not go to plan.

Palhinha failed to force his way into Vincent Kompany’s best eleven, while he was also out of action with an injury between November and January. He was therefore limited to 17 Bundesliga appearances and 25 outings in all competitions.

Bayern decided to put the Portugal star on the market earlier this year to recoup funds. He soon decided to make a return to England his priority after thoroughly enjoying his spell in the Premier League the first time around.

Fulham were keen on a reunion but were always going to struggle to complete such a statement deal amid interest from bigger and wealthier clubs.

Palhinha is now on the verge of joining Tottenham on a loan deal that includes an option to buy.

But things could have been far different for the dominant defensive midfielder. On his YouTube channel, Romano has revealed that Man Utd previously took a firm look at Palhinha.

Despite their admiration for him, Man Utd opted to go in a different direction by pursuing a midfielder with ‘more intensity’.

“I can give you one secret from Man United at the beginning of the window, end of May or the start of June. They considered the opportunity to go for Joao Palhinha, who is Portuguese like Ruben Amorim, who knows the player so well,” Romano said.

“Now Palhinha is going to Tottenham on a loan deal with a €30m (£26m) buy option. Manchester United decided eventually to go for a different player. Less holding midfielder. Still defensive but more intensity. Let’s see what is going to happen.”

On United’s wider midfield search, Romano added: “I think it’s a possibility. If there is the right opportunity in the market.

“If United have found all of the solutions for the players they want to sell, I think there is a chance for them after the striker and maybe a goalkeeper to also consider a new midfielder. That’s a serious possibility. It’s a serious opportunity. Let’s follow that one.”

Joao Palhinha to join Tottenham after Man Utd decision

United were heavily linked with Palhinha during his time at Sporting CP – where he played under Amorim – but it was Fulham who won the chase that time round.

Fast forward to 2025, and it emerged on Thursday that Spurs had entered ‘serious’ talks for Palhinha.

Spurs soon agreed personal terms with the 30-year-old, who is set to earn upwards of £165,000 a week in north London.

Palhinha is ‘open’ to joining Spurs permanently, should his temporary spell be successful.

He has completed his Spurs medical and will soon be officially announced as their latest capture.

Spurs have already made loan deals for Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso permanent this summer, in addition to signing Mohammed Kudus and Kota Takai.

United have brought in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon so far.

