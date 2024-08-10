Man Utd to stun Chelsea with incredible £50m move for superb Premier League striker

Manchester United are determined to beat Chelsea in the race for Evan Ferguson and will soon send Brighton & Hove Albion an offer for the striker, according to reports.

Man Utd have added two new players to their ranks so far this summer, with Joshua Zirkzee joining from Bologna and Leny Yoro arriving from Lille. The Red Devils advanced towards two more impressive captures on Saturday, too.

Man Utd have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for centre-back Matthijs de Ligt. The transfer is worth an initial €45million (£38.6m), plus an extra €5m (£4.3m) in potential add-ons.

It is double delight for Old Trafford chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as Man Utd have also had a bid accepted for Bayern right-back Noussair Mazraoui.

Once current right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka joins West Ham United, then Mazraoui will move to Man Utd for €15m (£12.8m) and a further €5m (£4.3m) in possible bonuses.

Ratcliffe will not stop there, as Man Utd still need to strengthen their squad further with the signings of a new striker and central midfielder.

To improve the midfield ranks, Man Utd are keeping tabs on the likes of Sander Berge, Frenkie de Jong and Youssouf Fofana.

Plus, Man Utd are big fans of Ivan Toney, having been impressed by the striker’s scoring feats at Brentford. But Toney is no longer the main centre-forward Ratcliffe is looking at.

Man Utd transfer news: Evan Ferguson bid coming

As per reports in the English press, Man Utd have drawn up a £50m bid to send to Brighton for rising star Ferguson.

Man Utd hold long-term interest in the 19-year-old, interest which pre-dates INEOS’ arrival at Old Trafford, and they are eager to win the chase for his services.

The Red Devils are fearful that Chelsea will swoop for Ferguson, with the Blues’ move for Victor Osimhen looking increasingly unlikely. With this in mind, Man Utd aim to stun Chelsea by forging an agreement for Ferguson first.

New Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth was part of the Brighton hierarchy which originally took Ferguson to the Amex, so he knows Ferguson well.

Ashworth could be crucial to Man Utd keeping Chelsea at bay and winning the race for the highly rated starlet.

Ferguson was linked with major clubs such as Man Utd, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal after a breakout 2022-23 season in which he shone for Brighton and registered 11 goals and four assists in 28 matches.

Ferguson struggled to build on that form last season though, as injury and competition for places limited him to six goals in 27 Premier League outings.

The teenager remains one of the best U21 players in the Premier League, however, and Man Utd feel he can reach his elite potential within their ranks.

It is interesting that Man Utd are planning to move for Ferguson, as they already have two young strikers in Zirkzee and Hojlund.

Man Utd have been tipped to sign an experienced striker such as Toney to help guide Zirkzee and Hojlund through their development. But it seems Ratcliffe does not want to miss out on the opportunity to snare Ferguson and see him star for Chelsea over the next five years or more.

