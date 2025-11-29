Manchester United and Arsenal are poised to join Manchester City in the pursuit of Newcastle United star Valentino Livramento, according to a report, while our transfer correspondent Dean Jones has explained why the 23-year-old ‘can’t lose’.

Man City made contact for Livramento in the summer amid their search for Kyle Walker’s successor at right-back. Newcastle told City that Livramento was not for sale and that it would take a huge fee to prise him away from St James’ Park.

Livramento has registered one assist in 10 appearances so far this season, having missed nine games with a knee injury between October 1 and November 9.

The Englishman’s stock is only rising as he has broken through as one of the most exciting full-backs in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Briefing, City remain on Livramento’s trail, though they will face competition from Man Utd and Arsenal.

Man Utd have identified him as an upgrade on Diogo Dalot, who is struggling under Ruben Amorim.

Previous reports have suggested Livramento will cost £70-80million (up to €91m / $106m).

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed last week that City could offer Newcastle James Trafford to help tee up a deal for Livramento.

On Tuesday, Jones said of the player: “The interesting thing about Livramento is he’s in a great situation and can’t really lose.”

YOUR NEXT READ 🤝 Man Utd ‘seal deal’ for first 2026 signing as Fabrizio Romano confirms star flying in

Tino Livramento ‘could secure big transfer’

Jones continued: “He’s happy at Newcastle, he is in a good position, he wants to push the limits of a new contract. But equally he knows he could secure a big transfer if he really wanted it.

“City have respect for his situation and have had to wait for him to decide what he does next. If he looks to leave, they are right there and will snap him up.

“My expectation is that his family listen carefully to what Newcastle have to say about his future and what they are planning as a club.

“If it all seems suitable then he may well sign a new deal, but he has been quite calm about the whole situation from what I understand.”

Livramento was asked about potential contract talks with Newcastle recently but refused to give much away.

One of Newcastle’s Prem rivals will be getting a phenomenal player if they manage to prise Livramento away.

In June, Theo Walcott heaped praise on the former Chelsea youth star by saying: “He’s kind of a right-footed Gareth Bale in stature and the way he runs, and I feel like he’s the perfect wing-back.”

United eyeing four signings; shock Arsenal claim

It emerged recently that United could follow the capture of Elliot Anderson with the signings of another midfielder, a wing-back and a goalkeeper.

United reporter Andy Mitten has confirmed the Red Devils would ‘absolutely love to sign’ Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have been warned one of their world-class stars could emerge as a top target for Real Madrid.