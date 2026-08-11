Tottenham lose out after Man Utd sign deadly left winger in bargain deal

Tottenham Hotspur may have made a big mistake when selling Tynan Thompson, as the new Manchester United winger arrives with brilliant potential, according to an academy insider.

On July 20, Thompson joined Man Utd from Tottenham for £4million plus a further £4m in potential bonuses. Tottenham have a 15 per cent sell-on clause, should United sell the 18-year-old at some stage in the future.

Thompson supposedly rejected a contract proposal from Spurs in January before opting to sign for United earlier this summer.

There are thought to be numerous reasons for his move, including a lack of first-team opportunities and a wish to relocate with his family.

Thompson is currently training with United U21s, but he could soon get senior action under Michael Carrick based on the exciting verdict of Spurs academy expert, John Wenham.

On the Last Word On Spurs podcast, Wenham questioned the club’s decision not to trust the teenager by saying: “Tynan Thompson wasn’t given a look in at all, he was scoring every week for the U21s.

“Spurs didn’t have a left winger because of injuries and Mikey Moore was at Rangers, Tynan was just completely overlooked.”

Wenham was then asked if he sees a pathway for academy prospects to get into Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. He replied: “Right now, you’d have to say no.”

As per United In Focus, Thompson is a ‘nightmare to defend against’ as he is a left-sided winger who is two-footed. That means he can either cut inside before shooting on his right foot or take on his marker down the wing before crossing with his left.

Tynan Thompson could have big Man Utd future

The England U18 international was seen as one of Spurs’ brighest talents before his departure, having managed an impressive 22 goals and 12 assists in 55 matches for their U18s last season.

Thompson will be hoping to shine for United’s U21s before potentially training with Carrick’s squad at some point in the future, something he already did at Spurs.

There could be an opportunity for the youngster as United have not signed a senior left winger this summer, instead deciding to bring back Marcus Rashford.

Thompson is among United’s latest crop of dazzling young players fans should watch out for.

The likes of JJ Gabriel, Shea Lacey, Jack Fletcher, Tyler Fletcher and Chido Obi all have elite potential, too.

Meanwhile, United have dramatically reignited a midfield move worth up to £86m, as per a report.