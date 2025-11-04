Barcelona could get a significant financial lift if Vitor Roque joins Manchester United from Palmeiras, according to a report.

Sport is the latest outlet to claim Man Utd are ‘monitoring the player’ and are ‘preparing a €50million offer’ (£44m / $58m). Roque has been ‘reborn’ since moving back to his native Brazil, and his thrilling performances have seen him emerge as a striker target for Ruben Amorim.

Roque’s ‘priority’ is to finish the season with Palmeiras before securing a ‘new adventure’ next summer, with United among his primary suitors.

How Vitor Roque has reignited his career

Left Barcelona for Palmeiras in a €30.5m (£27m / $35m) deal in February

Hit brilliant form between August and October, scoring 10 times in 11 games

Overall record for Palmeiras stands at 17 goals and five assists in 50 matches

Sport state that Barcelona included a 20 per cent sell-on clause when letting Roque join Palmeiras. As such, they will receive €10m (£9m / $11.5m) if Roque joins United for €50m.

Before that, Barcelona could make €1m (£880k / $1.15m) if the forward wins the Copa Libertadores with Palmeiras.

United see the Brazilian as a promising young centre-forward who could provide Benjamin Sesko with competition for a starting spot up front.

Star’s return to form impresses Man Utd, Chelsea

United have seemingly not been put off by Roque’s struggles at Barcelona, where he notched just two goals in 16 appearances.

Roque lasted only eight months in the Barca first team, being loaned to Real Betis before joining Palmeiras permanently in a record deal for a Brazilian club.

However, he is still only 20 years old and therefore has plenty of time to fulfil his potential. He is certainly proving his ability as a goalscorer in South America right now.

United are not the only Premier League side to have been linked with Roque, as Goal Brasil claimed in October that Chelsea are weighing up a January offer for him.

Sport is based in Catalonia and is one of Spain’s biggest football newspapers. They have good connections with Barca officials, though they are not quite as reliable as journalists such as Fabrizio Romano or Gerard Romero.

As such, while United may have identified Roque as a target, it is not guaranteed they will sign him next year.

How Roque to Man Utd could aid Barcelona

If the claim does prove to be true, then Barca receiving €10m for Roque’s next move would give them a big boost amid their recent financial struggles.

Barca’s signings have been limited by the 1:1 rule imposed by LaLiga as there is concern they could fall back into serious debt.

Hansi Flick’s side are trying to drum up the funds for a major striker signing to replace Robert Lewandowski, and an extra €10m would push them closer towards that goal.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on Monday that Barca are preparing to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the sensational signing of Bayern Munich goal machine Harry Kane.

Other strikers on Barca’s radar include Dusan Vlahovic, Erling Haaland, Serhou Guirassy, Karl Etta Eyong and Julian Alvarez.

If Barca cannot afford to spend big on their next No 9, then Vlahovic could emerge as their key target. He is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.