Man Utd transfer shelved, with double Arsenal deal taking its place as Arteta dream comes true

A Man Utd deal has been put on ice, with an Arsenal transfer taking its place that’ll tee up a dream Mikel Arteta signing, per a report.

Moves in the goalkeeping department are expected to come thick and fast in the final month of the summer window.

Indeed, Man Utd are seeking to offload Dean Henderson and still require a new back-up to Andre Onana.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are chasing Brentford’s David Raya who will not pen fresh terms with the Bees. As such, and given Brentford have already signed Mark Flekken as his replacement, Raya has the greenlight to leave.

Further afield, Nottingham Forest are seeking two new additions between the sticks. Their first and second choice goalkeepers last season were both loanees – Dean Henderson and Keylor Navas. Both have since returned to their parent clubs.

Steve Cooper’s Forest had initially hoped to re-sign Henderson to a permanent deal. But while talks with United have taken place, little progress has been made.

That led to Arsenal back-up, Matt Turner, emerging in their sights. According to Fabrizio Romano, Forest have lodged an opening bid for the 29-year-old American.

Per Romano, Forest aim to quickly accelerate a deal for Turner and as a result, Henderson’s potential switch has been shelved for the time being.

The reporter stressed Forest could re-visit a Henderson deal later in the window, but for now it’s full steam ahead for Turner.

With the Arsenal raid taking shape, the Gunners will free up both funds and squad space for Raya.

Brentford had initially hoped to generate £40m for the 27-year-old Spaniard. However, given his contract situation, a deal can be made for less.

Arsenal’s opening bid totalled £23m including add-ons. The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed it’s likely to be rejected, though it’s only ‘slightly below’ Brentford’s revised price tag.

As such, a deal is expected to be agreed and per the Telegraph, Raya’s switch to the Emirates is now ‘advanced’. Raya is high on the idea of joining the Gunners and personal terms won’t be an issue.

Raya will compete with Aaron Ramsdale if signed, though may find himself installed as the new No 1 before long.

Indeed, the Telegraph state Arsenal’s interest in Raya is ‘longstanding’ having first attempted to sign him in 2020. A £10m bid was lodged at the time, though Arsenal now look set to succeed in signing Raya three years after making their first move.

Arsenal’s current goalkeeping coach, Iñaki Caña, previously worked with Raya during his time at Brentford.

With Turner seemingly heading to Forest and Raya to the Emirates, Forest will secure a new starting goalkeeper and Arsenal will sign a potential upgrade on Ramsdale.

The odd man out is Dean Henderson whose proposed move to Forest would hinge on Cooper’s side spending big on two goalkeepers in the same window.

READ MORE: Rasmus Hojlund comments on Man Utd ‘dream’ as Red Devils announce £72m signing to finally end Ten Hag striker hunt