Man Utd transfer successfully destroyed by Arsenal as David Ornstein reveals ‘agreement reached’ for fourth Gunners sale

Arsenal have triumphed in ruining a Manchester United deal, with David Ornstein revealing an ‘agreement’ is in place for a Gunners player to join a new Premier League team.

Arsenal have sold three players so far this summer. On June 30, they announced that centre-back Pablo Mari had joined Monza on a permanent deal, following his loan with the Italian side last season. Monza have reportedly paid €7million (£6m) for Mari.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka then followed Mari out of Arsenal by joining Bayer Leverkusen. Arsenal were initially expected to receive around £13m for Xhaka, but they ended up taking home £21.5m in a great piece of business.

The move has seen Xhaka go back to the German Bundesliga, where he previously represented Borussia Monchengladbach.

Arsenal also allowed 24-year-old defender Auston Trusty to sign for Premier League newcomers Sheffield United. The Blades paid Arsenal £5m for the American.

Mikel Arteta’s side will soon be involved in another transfer after The Athletic’s Ornstein revealed how they have ‘reached an agreement’ with Nottingham Forest to sell goalkeeper Matt Turner.

READ MORE: Ultimate Man Utd source confirms star will ‘100%’ leave Old Trafford, as second Ten Hag deal heads into crucial period

Ornstein does not reveal how much Forest will pay Arsenal for Turner, although previous reports have suggested the deal will be worth in the region of £7m.

Following the agreement between the two clubs, the 29-year-old will undergo a medical at Forest later today (Monday).

Arsenal make profit when selling player Arteta doesn’t need

The fee Arsenal will receive for Turner will help them fund a move for Brentford’s David Raya. Arteta wants Raya to provide competition and backup for current number one Aaron Ramsdale, which is why Arsenal bid £23m for him recently.

That offer was knocked back by Brentford, as they are holding out for £25-30m. Although, a second, improved proposal from Arsenal is likely to be accepted.

Turner swapping Arsenal for Forest will see Erik ten Hag miss out on a potential transfer windfall at Man Utd. The Red Devils have been hoping to offload Dean Henderson to Forest, following his loan spell at the City Ground last term.

However, Arsenal have beaten Man Utd by selling Turner to Forest first. Man Utd held several rounds of talks with Forest over Henderson’s departure, but the two sides were unable to agree on the conditions of a potential loan-to-buy deal.

Arsenal have done well to sell Turner for £7m. They originally paid £5.5m when signing the USA international from New England Revolution last summer.

Turner has barely been able to show off his talent since, making just seven appearances last term after failing to oust Ramsdale as Arteta’s first-choice keeper.

But Forest clearly believe Turner has the shot-stopping ability to continue where Henderson left off and help keep them in the top flight.

Turner is set to become Forest’s third summer arrival, following the captures of Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga.

Meanwhile, Arteta has been told a new Arsenal signing is a big waste of money, as an alternative transfer target would be far more effective.