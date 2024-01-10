Man Utd to hold transfer talks ‘today’, as Everton overtaken by European suitors in midfielder chase

Everton are at risk of missing out on the signing of a Manchester United player to a La Liga club, as a report has named the frontrunners for his capture.

Plenty of Man Utd players have been tipped to leave Old Trafford this month, including Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Christian Eriksen and Raphael Varane. Those players could follow Donny van de Beek out of the exit door, as the Dutchman has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in a bid to pick up more game time.

Another midfielder who could move on in January is Hannibal Mejbri. The 20-year-old has impressed Erik ten Hag with his attitude in training, and this has seen him appear 10 times across all competitions this season.

Hannibal’s first goal for the club came in the 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16, when he sent a great strike past Seagulls goalkeeper Jason Steele from outside the box – though it was admittedly only a consolation goal.

Despite Ten Hag being a fan of Hannibal, Man Utd feel the youngster could do with heading out on loan for the remainder of the campaign so that he can play more regularly and continue his exciting development.

Hannibal was soon linked with Spanish outfit Sevilla, as they expressed a desire to sign him on loan. However, it then emerged that Everton are ‘in talks’ over a loan deal of their own, as they look to ‘hijack’ Sevilla’s swoop for him.

Football Insider have now provided an update on the situation. They state that Sevilla have burst past Everton and are now ‘in pole position’ for the Tunisian’s signing.

Both Sevilla and Everton have sent Man Utd loan offers for the player, but it is more likely he will land at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium next. Sevilla will hold new talks with Man Utd ‘today’ (Wednesday) in a bid to strike an agreement.

Sevilla gunning to sign Man Utd youngster

Man Utd want Sevilla to pay Hannibal’s reported £13,ooo-a-week wages in full. The report claims Man Utd would ideally like to receive a seven-figure loan fee as well, though it remains to be seen whether Sevilla are willing to meet this demand.

As mentioned previously, the Man Utd academy graduate, who was previously in the Paris FC and Monaco youth setups, remains in Man Utd’s long-term plans. This was demonstrated by them triggering their option to extend his contract from 2024 to 2025, which gives them enough time to organise a more lucrative deal for him.

Meanwhile, Getafe loanee Mason Greenwood has found out whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe will let him feature in the new era at Man Utd.