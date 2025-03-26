Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly ready to go head-to-head for the signing of Southampton ace Tyler Dibling, with Ruben Amorim’s secret weapon in the talks having been revealed.

Dibling has enjoyed an impressive breakout season in the Premier League in 2024-25. While his record of four goals and two assists in 30 games across all competitions is not blistering, he has established himself as one of Southampton’s best players despite their poor campaign.

The winger – who has also been used as a No 10 and centre-forward – is extremely fond of Southampton, having developed in their academy either side of a short spell at Chelsea.

But Saints are well aware that he will likely move on this summer after their relegation from the top flight is confirmed.

Dibling’s exciting performances have seen a host of major clubs register their interest in a summer deal for him.

There has now been a double update on the England U19 international’s prospective next move. According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd are in a strong position to land Dibling and make him their new right wing-back.

Man Utd have missed out on Geovany Quenda as he has agreed to join Chelsea, and they have resultantly set their sights on Dibling.

The 19-year-old could be convinced to move to Old Trafford by Jason Wilcox, United’s technical director. He knows the player well from his time as Southampton’s director of football.

Wilcox is described as an ‘ace card’ for United head coach Ruben Amorim as he could be crucial in ensuring talks with Dibling are successful.

United chiefs feel Dibling could star as either a wing-back or in one of the two No 10 roles behind the main striker.

United have scouted the wide man on several occasions, during games for both Southampton and England U19s.

The Red Devils were also left impressed by Dibling’s quality displays against them in the Premier League earlier this season.

DON’T MISS ➡ Man Utd told to SNUB Viktor Gyokeres for game-changing 372-goal striker signing

Man City, Bundesliga clubs also eyeing Tyler Dibling

However, it is clear that United will have to fend off several other clubs to win the race for Dibling. Indeed, the Mail’s report adds that as many as 14 clubs have enquired about his availability.

A separate update from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg reveals that Man City could enter into a major transfer battle with United for the attacker.

City, as well as Tottenham Hotspur, are showing ‘the most concrete interest’ in Dibling.

German clubs are in the mix, too. RB Leipzig are ‘pushing’ for his capture and ‘have a chance’, while Bayern Munich are monitoring the situation.

These fresh reports come after it emerged recently that United have opened ‘talks’ with Southampton as they look to win the busy race for Dibling.

The talented teenager will go for a high price even though Southampton are poised to return to the Championship. He is expected to cost £50-55m (up to €66m / $71m), which represents his standing as one of the best young players in the country.

United get signing boost; City battling for playmaker

Meanwhile, United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Justin Kluivert amid his fantastic season with Bournemouth.

Kluivert is open to leaving Bournemouth for a bigger club this summer, with United looking to test the Cherries’ resolve.

Elsewhere, City will hear ‘soon’ if they will be able to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The attacking midfielder is set to make a decision on his future after City landed on him as Kevin De Bruyne’s successor.

POLL: United’s best Prem signing