Man Utd advance towards signing of seven-time league champion as Liverpool brushed aside

Manchester United are making progress on a deal for France star Adrien Rabiot, with Liverpool reportedly falling behind in the transfer pursuit.

Rabiot enjoyed a great 2023-24 campaign and was one of Juventus’ best players as they won the Coppa Italia and got back into the Champions League by finishing third in Serie A. The central midfielder subsequently played in every game for France at Euro 2024, but Didier Deschamps’ side were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners Spain.

Rabiot knows his stock is high right now and he has resultantly decided not to extend his contract with Juve, forcing the Italian giants to announce his departure earlier this week.

Rabiot’s entourage are now in contact with several of the biggest and best clubs in Europe as they look to find a suitable next move for the player, and weigh up the best contract offers.

DON’T MISS – The biggest Manchester United transfers of all time: Leny Yoro enters top 10 after £52m move

It has been widely reported that the 29-year-old has always dreamed of shining in the Premier League. He could therefore reject interest from Juve’s rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan in order to finally secure a lucrative switch to England.

It recently emerged that Liverpool head coach Arne Slot holds serious interest in Rabiot as he looks to bolster his midfield ranks. But on Thursday, Man Utd entered formal talks with the Frenchman’s camp as they try to destroy Liverpool’s move.

According to the latest reports from France, Man Utd have breezed past Liverpool in the race for Rabiot and are now the best-placed club to sign him.

Rabiot has informed Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd that he would prefer to sign for them over Liverpool, and the Red Devils are now ‘getting closer’ to forging an agreement on personal terms.

Man Utd transfers: Adrien Rabiot deal nears

When Man Utd entered talks with Rabiot and his entourage in previous transfer windows, they were left shocked by his wage demands.

But Rabiot now wants to earn between £100-150,000 a week, a sum well within Man Utd’s reach.

There have been concerns about his attitude in the past, though it is clear that this would be a clever swoop for Man Utd to complete.

Rabiot holds plenty of experience at the highest level, having won a total of seven league titles with Paris Saint-Germain and Juve and also played 48 times for the French national team.

Rabiot is at the peak of his powers and has just had one of his best ever seasons, which means he could make a big impact for Man Utd during the upcoming campaign.

As the former Manchester City youth player is available on a free transfer, this move brings with it far less risk than most deals.

Rabiot is unlikely to be the only midfielder to join Ratcliffe’s project at Old Trafford, as Man Utd are also in negotiations over the capture of Manuel Ugarte from PSG.

Man Utd have agreed personal terms with the Uruguayan and are now aiming to strike a deal with PSG. Although, TEAMtalk has learned the worrying reasons why PSG are open to letting Ugarte go.

READ MORE – Exclusive: Worrying reason PSG greenlit Manuel Ugarte sale to Man Utd revealed, as Ratcliffe takes big risk