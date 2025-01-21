Alejandro Garnacho has decided which club he would like to join out of Napoli and Chelsea, as Enzo Maresca’s side plan to enter talks for the Manchester United winger.

Garnacho is an exciting young talent but he could leave Old Trafford this month as he does not quite fit Ruben Amorim’s new system, which favours wing-backs and No 10s. Man Utd are also having to consider offers for some of their most valuable players to improve their financial situation, and Garnacho could be one of the first to depart.

Napoli have put themselves in pole position to land the Argentina ace, having submitted two offers so far. The second of those bids came in at €55million (£46.5m / $57m), though this was rejected as it did not meet United’s £60m (€71m / $73.7m) asking price.

But Chelsea could soon thunder into the race and hijack Napoli’s talks. According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Chelsea are set to make a concrete approach to land Garnacho in January.

Chelsea may have already held talks with Garnacho’s camp too, as his agents were spotted at the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night.

Separate reports suggest Chelsea are seriously considering a £60m proposal to swiftly match Garnacho’s price tag.

Utd Menace, who claims to have inside knowledge of the goings on at Old Trafford, states Garnacho would prefer to join Chelsea over Napoli this month.

DON’T MISS: Carragher stunned by ‘bizarre’ Ruben Amorim comments; Man Utd boss ‘trying to get sacked’

Alejandro Garnacho wants Chelsea then Real Madrid

This comes after TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that Garnacho is open to a Chelsea move if it brings him one step closer to his dream of representing Real Madrid in the future.

The Athletic reporter David Ornstein has confirmed that Chelsea hold interest in the 20-year-old, viewing him as a top talent with huge potential.

Chelsea will need attacking reinforcements if Christopher Nkunku leaves before the winter deadline amid interest from Bayern Munich and AC Milan, with Garnacho a concrete option.

Garnacho moving to Stamford Bridge would throw Mykhailo Mudryk’s future into further doubt.

Mudryk has been provisionally suspended after failing a drugs test and is currently awaiting the result of his B sample. The fact Chelsea are prepared to swoop for Garnacho suggests they are concerned about Mudryk’s long-term future.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea have ‘agreed’ deal for Ligue 1 defender

Man Utd eye Garnacho replacement; Tottenham in for Chelsea star

United are eyeing Patrick Dorgu as a replacement for Garnacho. Dorgu would fit Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation better as he can operate as a wing-back on either flank.

Dorgu has informed United of his desire to join them this month, though Tottenham Hotspur are providing competition for the deal.

Lecce are ready to accept a bid worth between £30-34m (up to €40.2m / $41.8m) for the Denmark international.

Elsewhere, Tosin Adarabioyo has been tipped to swap Chelsea for Tottenham.

When asked about Tosin’s future, Maresca has admitted ‘anything can happen’, with Spurs keen on the 27-year-old amid their injury crisis.

Tosin only joined Chelsea last summer but could make way for new defensive arrivals, with Bournemouth pair Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen admired.