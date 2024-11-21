The appointment of Ruben Amorim has seen Manchester United enter the frame for Liverpool target Orkun Kokcu, according to a report.

It has been claimed that Amorim wants to sign the Benfica midfielder for Man Utd, having been impressed by his performances during games against Sporting CP in Portugal. The news will come as a blow to Liverpool head coach Arne Slot, who is understood to be eager to land Kokcu after previously working with him at Feyenoord.

There now looks set to be a battle between arguably the two biggest clubs in the Premier League for Kokcu’s services.

While Liverpool will be frustrated about rivals United getting in the mix, the report – which comes from CaughtOffside – does give Slot’s side a boost with regards to the Turk’s price.

It is stated that Kokcu can be signed for between €60-70million (£50-58m / $63-73m).

That is despite Benfica tying the playmaker – who can operate in any of the No 6, No 8 or No 10 roles – down to a long-term contract which includes a stunning €150m exit clause.

Previous reports have suggested that Benfica will hold out for €80m (£67m / $84m), but they have now eased off on those demands somewhat.

Although, it must be noted that the price of €60-70m may rise if Liverpool and United get into a bidding war.

Slot could put Liverpool in pole position

Despite United joining the hunt for Kokcu, Liverpool will feel confident that they can sign him first.

The 23-year-old has a great relationship with Slot after their successful time together at Feyenoord, which culminated in an Eredivisie title triumph in the 2022-23 campaign.

Kokcu is doing little to shut down rumours of a potential switch to Anfield, either.

On Monday, he said of Slot: “He made me the player I am today. He is the best coach in the world.”

It has already been claimed that Kokcu is ready to greenlight a move to Liverpool, should the Reds begin official talks for his signature.

Slot has allegedly told Liverpool chiefs that he wants Kokcu to be signed no matter the cost, viewing him as a perfect addition to his midfield.

Due to Kokcu’s versatility, he could play in a number of different midfield roles under the Dutch tactician.

United may find it tough to convince the player to reject a reunion with Slot and head to Old Trafford instead.

Although, Amorim has a fantastic reputation at the top of the European game too, and he has impressed United players with his methods during the first few days of training at Carrington.

Kokcu could therefore be enticed to work under Amorim and help United get back to their former glory.

The 38-cap international might have a huge transfer decision to make in summer 2025.

