Man Utd, Aston Villa converge on €60m star who’s being courted by Liverpool, as ‘significant interest’ shown

Man Utd, Aston Villa and Liverpool all want the same player

Liverpool will now face competition from both Manchester United and Aston Villa for the signing of Atalanta star Ederson, according to reports.

Ederson has proven himself to be one of Atalanta’s best and most important players since joining the club in July 2022. The Brazilian is a versatile midfielder and can operate in any of the No 6, No 8 or No 10 roles.

Last season, Ederson made 53 appearances for Atalanta across all competitions and chipped in with seven goals and one assist. He played a crucial role in Atalanta winning the Europa League – beating Liverpool in the process – while also reaching the Coppa Italia final and finishing fourth in Serie A.

Both Ederson and his Atalanta midfield team-mate Teun Koopmeiners have been linked with moves to Liverpool this summer.

The Reds had identified Martin Zubimendi as their No 1 midfield target, but they have been unsuccessful in prising him out of Real Sociedad.

Reports claim Liverpool will try now bolster different areas of the pitch after missing out on Zubimendi, though Arne Slot will likely try to convince club chiefs into a U-turn as he does not fully trust Wataru Endo to fit into his system.

Liverpool admire Ederson, viewing the 25-year-old as a player with the potential to dominate Premier League games, but they are not alone in the transfer hunt.

According to reports emerging from Spain, Man Utd and Aston Villa have entered the frame for Ederson.

Man Utd transfers: Ederson battle looms

Man Utd and Aston Villa have both shown ‘significant interest’ in the two-cap international and have made contact with his entourage.

Red Devils chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe views Ederson as an alternative to Manuel Ugarte. Talks are ongoing for the Paris Saint-Germain star, but a deal is proving tough to complete and the transfer saga is dragging on.

The reports state that Atalanta do not want to lose Ederson this summer, as he is a key player for manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

However, as shown by Juventus’ negotiations for Koopmeiners, every Atalanta player has a price, as sales allow the Serie A club to reinvest in the next wave of exciting young talent.

Ederson has been given a €60m (£51.1m) price tag, which Man Utd, Villa or Liverpool will need to match if they are to bring him to the Premier League.

While Ederson is a player who could arrive at Old Trafford, speculation that Jadon Sancho might leave Man Utd is ramping up.

Chelsea have been credited with shock interest in the winger. The Blues are even preparing to offer Man Utd their pick of four players in a lucrative swap deal, reports claim.

