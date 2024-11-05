Dimitar Berbatov has backed Manchester United to sign Viktor Gyokeres, despite the Sporting CP star also being wanted by Arsenal.

There were plenty of rumours surrounding the striker over the summer, but he ultimately remained at Sporting as their €100million (£83.9m / $108.9m) demands put interested clubs off. Gyokeres has not let this failed transfer get him down though, as he has notched an incredible 20 goals in 16 games for Sporting so far this term.

Gyokeres is on course to surpass his goal haul from last season, which was 43 strikes in 50 Sporting appearances.

The Sweden international’s amazing form has resulted in links with a host of top clubs, including Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona.

On Friday, TEAMtalk revealed Arsenal hold concrete interest in Gyokeres as they search for a replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

But United cannot be ruled out, especially after they poached manager Ruben Amorim from Sporting.

During an appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, ex-United ace Berbatov was asked about Amorim potentially reuniting with Gyokeres at Old Trafford.

The pundit replied: “I think there is a special connection with the coach so maybe we probably are going to see him in a United shirt.”

Berbatov was then asked if he would welcome the 26-year-old’s arrival at United. He endorsed the transfer and also criticised United’s current goalscoring tally.

“From what he is showing right now, I think yes,” he added.

“Our strikers at the moment are not producing and scoring goals. We’re 18th in the league [for goals scored so far this season] which is embarrassing for a stature of club like United.

“So this is a position that I would like to see improvement.”

Huge Gyokeres battle awaits

Reports in Portugal have claimed Barca are drawing up plans to sign Gyokeres in a player-plus-cash deal that would see Vitor Roque head to Sporting.

However, it is hard to see such a deal being agreed. Plus, Gyokeres will likely want to test himself out in the Premier League, having previously shone for Coventry City in the Championship.

The likes of United and Arsenal were given a boost recently as it emerged that Sporting have dropped the 26-year-old’s price tag.

Sporting will sell Gyokeres next summer if a bid worth €60-70m (up to £58.7m / $76.3m) comes in.

After netting another four goals during Sporting’s recent 5-1 thrashing of CF Estrela, the attacker was asked about following Amorim to United.

He replied: “I don’t know. I’m here. As you can see, I enjoy it at Sporting.

“It’s nothing I really think about. I’m sad about him [Amorim] leaving. We wish him all the best.”

Man Utd transfers: Damning Zirkzee claim; Barcelona ‘offer’

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag reportedly did not want Joshua Zirkzee to join United over the summer, though INEOS signed him anyway.

The striker, who could be replaced by Gyokeres in 2025, has struggled in England so far and managed just one goal and two assists in 15 matches.

It has even been claimed that Zirkzee arrived at Carrington ‘overweight’ following confirmation of his switch from Bologna.

Separate reports, this time emerging from Spain, claim Amorim is hopeful United can kickstart the new era with a Barcelona raid.

The Red Devils have supposedly sent Barca a €15m (£12.6m, $16.4m) bid for former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen.

Barca boss Hansi Flick is happy for Christensen to leave as he would rather rely on other centre-backs such as Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo, once the latter returns from hamstring surgery.

