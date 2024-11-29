Man Utd boost, with Arsenal ‘not so close’ to Bayern Munich raid as previously thought

Leroy Sane is a target for both Arsenal and Man Utd

Manchester United have been handed good news in the chase to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, with a journalist shutting down claims that Mikel Arteta will mastermind his capture for Arsenal.

Arteta knows Sane after coaching the winger during his time as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City. The pair worked together from August 2016 until Arteta left City to become Arsenal boss in December 2019.

It has been suggested that Arteta could convince Sane to reject Man Utd and join Arsenal on a free transfer when his Bayern contract expires in June, with both clubs vying for the forward.

But German journalist Christian Falk has revealed Arteta and Sane are ‘not so close’ as has been reported, which means United still have a good chance of landing the 28-year-old.

“With regard to Leroy Sane and a possible reunion with former Manchester City employee Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, some always thought, ‘Ah well, they know each other’, and so perhaps this could be a little like Vincent Kompany and Sane who played together,” Falk told CaughtOffside.

“However, I’ve heard that the connection is not so strong. Leroy Sane always had a few problems at City because of his training mentality. So, Arteta and Sane are not so close.

“I’ve been asking Leroy if he still has Arteta’s mobile number and he said, ‘No.’ It’s not so big an advantage that they simply know each other.

“We’ll have to see if he gets a new contract with Bayern Munich. I have the feeling that Sane would accept less than the €20m he’s currently on. With Manchester United and Arsenal, there’s still nothing concrete.”

Sane to choose between Bundesliga and Premier League

Sane provided an update on his situation last week, with contract talks underway at Bayern.

“I have confidence in myself, in the situation and also in my club. We are in a transparent and relaxed exchange,” Sane told the German press.

“I will definitely not sign for another club on January 1 or 2. I don’t need a quick decision. I have a sympathy for the Premier League, I still watch certain games on TV.

“The attraction for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles. I have that at Bayern. This is where I have my greatest challenge and goals.”

Sane admitting that he still has admiration for the Premier League will likely have put United and Arsenal on alert.

Although, the two English giants will have to put enticing offers on the table to get Sane to reject a contract extension at Bayern.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Sane’s family would rather him join Arsenal than United. That is because they lived in Manchester when he was representing City and would rather move to London if returning to the UK.

Man Utd striker worry; double Arsenal exit

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd are among three sides showing the strongest interest in Viktor Gyokeres, though one stumbling block has emerged.

Man Utd, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are all vying to land Gyokeres when the striker leaves Sporting CP in the summer.

But Man Utd do not have a good relationship with his agents, HCM Sports Management, which could prove to be a tricky issue to overcome.

Elsewhere, The Athletic state that Gabriel Jesus is highly likely to be sacrificed by Arsenal when the Gunners snare an elite goalscorer.

Alexander Isak remains Arsenal’s top striker target, though he will cost a whopping £115m to sign from Newcastle.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is facing a similar fate to Jesus after being pushed down the pecking order by Riccardo Calafiori.

