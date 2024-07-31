Man Utd brush Liverpool aside for top Dutch star as Edwards reignites alternative deal

Manchester United are now the best-placed club to sign PSV ace Joey Veerman, with Liverpool falling behind in the race and considering a Serie A star instead, according to reports.

Veerman enjoyed a brilliant 2023-24 season, establishing himself as one of PSV’s best players as they lifted the Eredivisie title and won the Dutch Super Cup. Veerman controlled the midfield for PSV for most of the campaign and also notched seven goals and 19 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

The Netherlands international did not quite manage to replicate that form for his country at Euro 2024, though he remains a player who is highly thought of across Europe.

On Tuesday, it emerged that Liverpool have expressed an interest in landing Veerman as Arne Slot searches for a defensive midfielder to replace Wataru Endo. Liverpool have rejected an approach from Marseille for Endo, though he remains of interest to several German clubs.

But according to CaughtOffside, Man Utd have burst into the race for Veerman and put Liverpool’s move for him under serious threat.

Man Utd’s top midfield target is Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain, and they have agreed personal terms with him. But the two clubs have yet to strike an agreement after several rounds of talks, and this has seen Sir Jim Ratcliffe identify Veerman as a solid alternative.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag, just like Liverpool head coach Slot, will know the 25-year-old well after coming up against him on several occasions in the Eredivisie.

It must be noted that Veerman would be a different midfield signing to Ugarte, as he excels at building out from the back and controlling the tempo, whereas Ugarte loves to win possession back for his team.

Man Utd transfers: Veerman battle begins

Liverpool now look less and less likely to make a move for Veerman as they do not want to get into a bidding war with Man Utd for him. Plus, reports in the Netherlands have downplayed the fact he is a top target for Slot’s side.

Instead, Liverpool chief Michael Edwards has reignited the club’s pursuit of Genoa star Morten Frendrup, as per the latest from the Italian press.

Liverpool were linked with the battle-hardened midfielder earlier this year, and Edwards appears ready to bid for him after suffering a setback in his pursuit of Veerman.

Aston Villa have also been linked with Frendrup, though it remains to be seen whether they will make an offer for him after capturing Amadou Onana from Everton.

Liverpool have supposedly drawn up a €25million (£21m) bid for Frendrup. It might take a bigger offer to land him though as Genoa are not looking to sell this summer.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke, meanwhile, states that Liverpool are poised to ‘accelerate’ their chase for a new No 6 amid uncertainty over whether Endo will be staying at Anfield.

Edwards signing a new defensive midfielder such as Frendrup would allow Alexis Mac Allister to play further forward more often, in a position he prefers.

