Chelsea urged to complete shock Man Utd raid for big-name star amid ‘ruthless’ Ratcliffe strategy

A former Manchester United ace has told Chelsea to consider a surprise swoop for Harry Maguire, who could be on the move this summer.

Maguire is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford. The centre-back showed brilliant mental strength last season to put in a host of solid displays for Man Utd, despite having been stripped of the captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag. But he is one of several players Man Utd are looking at as they revitalise their squad by selling unwanted players and bring in exciting young talents.

Maguire’s current contract is due to expire next summer, though Man Utd have the option to extend his deal until June 2026.

It is likely that Victor Lindelof will follow Raphael Varane out of Man Utd, as the Red Devils look to build on the signing of Leny Yoro by adding Matthijs de Ligt to their ranks, too. But Maguire also leaving cannot be completely ruled out as he has picked up interest from several Premier League clubs.

Dwight Yorke, who helped Man Utd win six trophies between 1998 and 2002, has now given his verdict on Maguire’s situation.

The former striker has urged Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe to be more ‘ruthless’ and axe Maguire, with Chelsea named as a shock destination for the defender.

“Harry Maguire could sit out the last year of his contract and know he’s going to play at some point due to injuries, but United really need to be ruthless and get rid of him,” Yorke said.

“They have Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and maybe Leny Yoro, but Harry Maguire is in the position that he doesn’t have to go anywhere if he doesn’t want to.

Man Utd transfers: Harry Maguire to Chelsea?

“The opportunity had passed to get rid of him because he so desperately wanted to be at Euro 2024 and he would have done anything to play. That was the time to move him so he could get regular football.

“So that opportunity passed and he’s still there. I think we need to freshen things up at United and bring new faces in and take the future of the football club forward rather than backwards.

“Having said that, Maguire has shown that he is very capable of playing at the highest level still and elite clubs like Chelsea, who are trying to rebuild, might take a chance on Maguire.

“He can clearly still play at the level and a fresh start might just give him that injection to really perform again for another year or two at that top level. So you never know.

“I played until I was 36 so I’m never going to write someone off if they’re still in their early 30s. He’s still got the attributes to do that.

“I think players do improve if the team is doing well and winning football matches, football becomes very easy to play. Football is only difficult when things are not going particularly well and then you realise who is really good and who isn’t.

“With Thiago Silva leaving Chelsea, there’s a gap there for an experienced player like Maguire to move into.”

Should Chelsea go ahead and make a shock move for Maguire, then the 31-year-old could replace transfer-listed defender Trevoh Chalobah at Stamford Bridge.

