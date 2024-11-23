Man Utd ‘discussing’ major Serie A swoop that’ll sting Man City

Manchester United are reportedly holding internal talks over moving for Atalanta star and confirmed Manchester City target Ederson.

According to the German media, Ederson is ‘highly valued’ among Man Utd chiefs including sporting director Dan Ashworth. The Red Devils are holding ‘internal discussions’ over whether to launch a bid for the central midfielder, and that offer could arrive ‘as early as the winter transfer window’.

United are actively looking for reinforcements in midfield and Brazil star Ederson is ‘one to watch’ amid his impressive form with Atalanta.

The claim comes from respected journalist Florian Plettenberg, who works for Sky Germany.

United appear to have set up a major transfer battle with rivals Man City.

On Tuesday, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that City hold concrete interest in Ederson and are considering a winter move of their own for his signature.

City recently made contact with the 25-year-old’s camp to gauge his interest in a switch to the Etihad. Ederson is flattered by Pep Guardiola and City’s pursuit of him. This means United must now put on a big charm offensive to get him to snub City’s advances.

One potential stumbling block for United is Ederson’s price. TEAMtalk understands Atalanta want at least €50million (£41.6m / $52m) to sell their player mid-season, and there will be no negotiation over this fee.

United are operating on a tight budget as they are close to their profit and sustainability limit, which may give City an advantage.

Ederson would be a great signing for either United or City. He is a versatile midfielder who can operate in any of the No 6, No 8 or No 10 roles.

The former Corinthians ace is an all-action midfielder who can win possession back before driving his team forward by taking players on. Ederson also has great vision and can set strikers up with an incisive pass.

Ederson appears destined to star in the Premier League in the near future and United are vying with City to make that happen.

