Man Utd transfers hit embarrassing new low as Chelsea flop receives Ten Hag ‘enquiry’; Roy Keane will be livid

Manchester United have incredibly made an approach to sign former Chelsea man Timo Werner, according to a respected German journalist – despite the forward struggling during his time in England.

Werner was heavily linked with Liverpool after shining during his first spell at RB Leipzig. In the summer of 2020, though, Chelsea beat Jurgen Klopp’s side to his signature, spending a total £45million to complete the deal.

Chelsea fans were excited with the transfer as they were expecting Werner to rip up the Premier League after he tore Bundesliga defences apart with his electric pace and finishing.

The German went on to net 23 goals in 89 matches during his time with the Blues. That record does not sound too bad, but Werner was criticised by fans and pundits alike for missing a host of top chances.

Werner returned to Leipzig in August last year, as they paid Chelsea a reduced sum of £25m to re-sign him. However, he could soon be given an opportunity to return to England.

On November 24, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that West Ham United are eyeing Werner as a potential new addition to their frontline. Fulham and Crystal Palace have also been linked.

In a stunning twist, Man Utd can now be added to that list, too. According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Werner is ‘on Man Utd’s list’ of transfer targets heading into the winter window.

There are no formal talks between Man Utd and Leipzig yet, though Erik ten Hag has sanctioned an ‘enquiry’ to discover the conditions of a potential deal.

Man Utd eye ‘unhappy’ former Chelsea attacker

Real Madrid were recently tipped to submit an offer for Werner, but Plettenberg states that move is unlikely.

Werner ‘is not happy with his situation’ at Leipzig as he is no longer a guaranteed starter. Therefore, Plettenberg labels him ‘one to watch’ as we head towards January, as he could demand a move.

Man Utd have had a host of bad transfers since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson departed Old Trafford, including Angel Di Maria, Donny van de Beek, Alexis Sanchez, Jadon Sancho and Memphis Depay. Werner would almost certainly be added to that list if he joined Man Utd, as he lacked the confidence and finishing to become a great striker in the Premier League during his time at Chelsea.

A move for the 27-year-old would also enrage former Man Utd captain Roy Keane. Following Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup in April 2022, the pundit said: “He does miss far too many chances. Simple chances. To be up there with the really best strikers in the world, he is obviously not at that level. But he does miss so many chances.”

It is understandable that Ten Hag is searching for a new striker, as he needs a reliable backup who can provide cover and competition for first-choice Rasmus Hojlund. Anthony Martial currently performs that role, but he has only managed 90 goals during over eight years at Man Utd, while his contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign.

But it is clear that Werner is not the answer. Luckily for the Man Utd faithful, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Monday that it is unlikely Werner will push for a Prem return as he is ‘apprehensive’ after struggling in his first spell in England.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney would be a much better signing, though he is more likely to join either Arsenal or Chelsea. If Man Utd were to go down the younger route, then 20-year-old Brazilian Marcos Leonardo – currently playing for Santos – might be the best option.

