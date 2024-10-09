Exclusive: Man Utd make Chelsea outcast No 1 target to solve problem position, as Juventus join race

Manchester United have made Chelsea star Ben Chilwell a top target as they look to bolster the left-back position in January, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Chilwell is expected to leave Chelsea in the near future – potentially as early as January – after Enzo Maresca decided he would rather use players such as Marc Cucurella, Renato Veiga and Levi Colwill at left-back. Maresca pushed for the Blues to sell Chilwell over the summer, but no deal could be struck.

Clubs in the Premier League and across Europe are interested in the Englishman as they know he needs to get back to playing regularly.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd continue to hold concrete interest in Chilwell, having previously taken a look at him in the summer.

Regardless of whether Erik ten Hag will remain as manager or be sacked, Man Utd are preparing to make a firm effort to sign Chilwell during the winter transfer window.

Man Utd chiefs have put the 27-year-old at the top of their list for left-back reinforcements and believe they have a good chance of signing him following Maresca’s brutal decision to cast him out.

However, the Red Devils are not alone in pursuing Chilwell. TEAMtalk can confirm recent reports from Spain that Atletico Madrid are keen on the full-back.

The La Liga giants have made an enquiry as they aim to engineer another raid on Chelsea. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has been very impressed by Conor Gallagher following the midfielder’s €40million (£33.5m / US$43.9m) move from Stamford Bridge, and he wants Chilwell as his next English star.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Juventus are in the frame for the former Leicester City man, too. Just like Atleti, Juve have made an enquiry to find out the cost of a possible deal.

Man Utd push to end left-back headache

Man Utd’s left-backs have had a torrid time recently, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia spending large periods out of action.

Due to these issues, Man Utd have been forced to use Diogo Dalot on the left side of defence, with summer arrival Noussair Mazraoui also an option in the position.

But the Man Utd hierarchy are aware that they need to sign a specialised player for the role to help the team shoot up the Premier League table and compete for more silverware.

This is where Chilwell comes in, although Man Utd fans may be concerned about his unreliable fitness record. He only made 21 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last term due to hamstring and knee problems.

Pogba eyes Man Utd link-up; Chelsea midfielder exit

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba is looking to make a quick return to football after his ban was reduced and is reportedly in ‘advanced discussions’ over a move to Marseille.

MLS and Saudi clubs have been linked with the former Man Utd midfielder, who has terminated his Juve contract by mutual consent, but Marseille are hoping to win the race for him.

Such a transfer would see Pogba reunite with his ex-Old Trafford team-mate Greenwood at the Ligue 1 side.

Elsewhere, CaughtOffside report that Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is weighing up his options after being told he will continue to warm the bench under Maresca.

AC Milan remain interested in the Blues outcast, while Crystal Palace are hoping to sign him on loan in January. Surprisingly, though, Chukwuemeka could be given the opportunity to pick up a lucrative contract in the Middle East as Saudi sides are also in the frame.

Given Chukwuemeka is still only 20 years old and right at the start of his career, it would be a shame to see him leave the elite level in Europe.

Although, the England U21 starlet could play in Saudi Arabia for a few years before returning to the Premier League at some stage in the future.

How are Maresca’s unwanted players performing?

By Samuel Bannister

Chelsea managed to offload most of the players they didn’t want to keep this summer, but were still left with a few whose exits they had explored. How have those players been doing since?

Ben Chilwell

Maresca made no secret of the fact that it was deemed to be in Chilwell’s best interests to leave Chelsea over the summer. However, the left-back wouldn’t budge and was reinstated to the first team in mid-September, making his comeback in a Carabao Cup win over Barrow. It remains his only appearance for the first team this season, though.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Like Chilwell, Maresca publicly admitted he would have preferred for Chukwuemeka to leave in the summer, in his case due to competition in his position. And in another parallel with Chilwell, his only first-team appearance so far was against Barrow.

Deivid Washington

On deadline day, Washington seemed set to join fellow BlueCo side Strasbourg, either on loan or permanently, but neither move went through. His only first-team call-up since for Chelsea was for the Barrow game, but he remained on the bench. He recently represented Chelsea’s U21s in a league game against West Ham.

Noni Madueke

Chelsea considered letting Madueke go in the summer, 18 months after buying him, but he stayed put. He has enjoyed the biggest revival of any of their other could-be-castaways, scoring five goals from eight appearances so far this season, including a hat-trick against Wolves.

Cesare Casadei

Despite playing under Maresca last season while on loan at Leicester, Casadei faced an uncertain future this summer. After staying, he has made two full-90-minute appearances, against Barrow and then against Gent in the Conference League.