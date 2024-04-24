Manchester United are interested in signing Nottingham Forest star Danilo as their big midfield arrival, though Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on him, as per reports.

Danilo came through the Palmeiras youth ranks and went on to play 141 times in their first team. His great performances saw him emerge as a target for a host of teams in the build up to the 2023 January transfer window, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Leeds United.

But it was Forest who won the race for Danilo, signing him in an £18million deal.

So far, the uncapped Brazilian has made 45 appearances for Forest, netting six goals. This term, Danilo has managed three goals in 30 matches.

Danilo has shown he can cut it in the Premier League, and at 22 years of age he has the potential to emerge into a top-class star.

According to HITC, there could be a transfer battle for Danilo’s services in the summer. After previously missing out on him, Arsenal have continued to monitor the player and have been impressed with how he has adapted to English football.

But Man Utd will provide the Gunners with competition for Danilo’s signing. The Red Devils are known to be on the hunt for Casemiro’s replacement in midfield and Danilo has emerged as their latest target.

Man Utd like the fact Danilo can operate as a traditional No 6 but is also comfortable on the ball and capable of playing further forward.

Man Utd in four-club race for Nott’m Forest star

Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could therefore greenlight a big-money offer for Danilo, to make him the new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo.

Elsewhere, Tottenham and Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on the Forest man.

Tottenham have already raided Forest once, having signed forward Brennan Johnson for £47.5m in January. Ange Postecoglou is eager to replace the unhappy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Danilo could be a great solution.

It is unclear how much the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal or Spurs would have to bid to finalise an agreement with Forest, though the East Midlands side would want to make a big profit.

After moving to the City Ground for £18m, transfermarkt claim Danilo is now worth £24m. But Forest would probably want closer to the £47.5m Spurs paid for Johnson before sanctioning Danilo’s exit.

