Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are positioning themselves to make a possible move for Atalanta defensive star Giorgio Scalvini, with the highly-rated Italian emerging as a major potential transfer target for 2027, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The 22-year-old, who turns 23 in December, has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for several years, but his return to full fitness has reignited interest in securing his signature.

TEAMtalk understands that a number of English sides are now carrying out detailed work on Scalvini as the possibility of him finally leaving Atalanta gathers momentum.

Newcastle United are long-term admirers of the Italy international, but the latest interest is coming from Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, who have all been monitoring his development.

United and Liverpool are both assessing their central defensive options as they consider potential reinforcements, with Scalvini increasingly emerging as a player of interest to their recruitment departments.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been watching the defender for a couple of seasons and continue to assess his situation as they consider their own long-term defensive plans.

Scalvini has been regarded as one of Italian football’s most exciting defensive prospects since breaking through at Atalanta, with his combination of physical presence, technical quality and composure on the ball making him an attractive proposition for clubs across Europe.

However, his development has not been without setbacks.

An ACL injury in 2024 was followed by a serious shoulder problem in 2025, with those issues disrupting what had looked set to be a rapid rise towards becoming one of Europe’s leading young centre-backs.

There were understandable questions over whether he could return to his previous level, but the Italian has now put those fitness concerns behind him and is beginning to deliver the performances that initially made him such a coveted prospect.

Indeed, his recent displays have been particularly impressive, with Scalvini establishing himself as an increasingly important figure for Italy.

He is now emerging as the first-choice partner to Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni at international level, underlining the confidence placed in him by the national team setup.

That partnership is an indication of just how highly Scalvini is regarded in Italy, with his performances over recent months helping restore his reputation as a potential defensive superstar.

Man Utd, Liverpool position themselves for Scalvini move

Premier League interest has never completely disappeared, but the latest developments suggest clubs are now beginning to position themselves ahead of a possible opportunity.

Newcastle have tracked him for a considerable period, while Manchester United and Liverpool are understood to be doing significant work on potential central defensive additions.

For United, Scalvini represents the type of young, technically accomplished defender who could become a long-term fixture at the heart of their defence.

Liverpool are also assessing the market for central defenders, and the Italian’s ability to play in a high defensive line is understood to be among the qualities attracting attention.

Chelsea’s interest is equally significant. They have followed his progress over multiple seasons and continue to evaluate him as they look at their defensive options.

Atalanta, meanwhile, have a player who is once again attracting the attention of Europe’s elite after successfully working his way back from a difficult period with injuries.

Scalvini has been linked with England since his teenage years, but 2027 could finally represent the moment when those long-standing connections develop into something more concrete.

Meanwhile, United are expected to bring in two new players during the January window, as per Fabrizio Romano.