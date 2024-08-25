Man Utd transfers: Juventus hope to clear Ratcliffe obstacle, with Barcelona move aiding star signing

Juventus are reportedly hopeful that Manchester United will lower their demands for Jadon Sancho, or they will look for a loan, but the departure of Federico Chiesa could help the Italian side’s efforts.

Sancho’s United career has failed to live up to the expectation set when he tore up the Bundesliga for three seasons before joining. In his time with Borussia Dortmund, the winger netted 53 goals and assisted another 67, from 158 games.

At United, he has 12 goals and six assists in 83 appearances, and was loaned back to Dortmund for the second half of last season due to a falling out with Erik ten Hag.

The manager has welcomed Sancho back into his squad this term, and he played a part in the Community Shield, but there is still speculation that he could be moved on, after his time in the wilderness suggested he was not part of United’s plans.

Links to Juventus, Barcelona, and Chelsea – who TEAMtalk sources state are interested – have all surfaced of late.

And the Serie A side are making genuine attempts to get the winger through the door.

It was recently stated that they are exploring the conditions of the deal, with United willing to consider suitable offers.

Some reports have suggested a fee of around £50million would suffice, and Sancho’s camp have spoken to Juventus about the move.

Juventus hoping United relax conditions for Sancho

But the fee wanted by United is reported to be a challenge for the Serie A outfit to pay.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing, and it’s believed that the club are trying to reduce the fee set by United.

If that is not possible, Juventus will look to sign Sancho on loan. It’s not clear whether the Red Devils would let an expensive asset leave on yet another loan when they feel they could be making a fee from him.

Things could change for Juventus if they are able to get Chiesa out the door.

Getting Sancho in seems to hinge on the winger leaving, as there would be no space in the squad for him prior to that move.

Sancho transfer hinges on Chiesa exit

But the sale of the Italian could give Juventus the boost they need to be able to afford him.

Reports suggest Barcelona are optimistic of securing Chiesa before the window closes.

While Juve are only asking for around £13million, that would still help on the way to Sancho.

Whether or not Juve can afford him remains to be seen, but they will keep trying at the back end of the window in the hopes that United will sell for a price they are willing to pay.

