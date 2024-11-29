Key issue sees Man Utd fall behind Newcastle, PSG in Viktor Gyokeres chase

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are the clubs showing the greatest interest in Viktor Gyokeres, though one issue could stop Ruben Amorim reuniting with the striker at Old Trafford, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Gyokeres has put himself in the shop window for major clubs by scoring an incredible 67 goals in 70 games since joining Sporting CP from Coventry City in July 2023. The centre-forward has shown he is not just scoring against smaller Portuguese teams, as he netted a hat-trick during Sporting’s famous 4-1 Champions League win over Manchester City on November 5.

Gyokeres’ sensational form has resulted in links with a host of top clubs in the Premier League and across Europe. TEAMtalk can now provide an exclusive update on the star’s situation.

PSG have intensified contact with several attacking targets amid their problems in front of goal, particularly in the Champions League. Gyokeres is PSG’s No 1 target currently.

The French giants have also shortlisted Marcus Rashford, as TEAMtalk revealed on Sunday, though Man Utd are adamant that the Englishman will not be going anywhere.

PSG are admirers of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia too and are keeping an eye on his contract talks with Napoli.

Gyokeres is a firm contender to replace Randal Kolo Muani at PSG, as the Frenchman is struggling for game time under Luis Enrique.

Newcastle are also in the frame to sign Gyokeres as they view him as the perfect heir to Alexander Isak.

Chelsea are rivalling Arsenal for Isak, with TEAMtalk revealing recently that the Blues have made a fresh approach for him.

Newcastle want at least £115million (€138.2m / $146m) to sell Isak in the event that he refuses to sign a new contract. A transfer for that amount would give Newcastle the funds needed to buy Gyokeres without any problems.

Man Utd must overcome hurdle to land Gyokeres

Man Utd are prepared to battle Newcastle and PSG for Gyokeres. New manager Ruben Amorim is happy with players such as Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, but if Joshua Zirkzee’s performances do not improve in the coming months then his exit in the summer will become likely.

Gyokeres is a concrete target for Man Utd to replace Zirkzee with. Amorim has a great relationship with the Sweden ace after helping to make him a deadly striker while they worked together at Sporting.

However, there is one potential stumbling block for Man Utd. The Red Devils have a tense relationship with Gyokeres’ agency, HCM Sports Management. This is down to Man Utd’s previous failure to sign one of their other clients, Frenkie de Jong. Man Utd defender Victor Lindelof is represened by the same group, too.

Sources state that this aspect could play a significant role in Gyokeres’ future and might hamstring Man Utd in their attempts to sign him before Newcastle or PSG.

Wherever the 26-year-old ends up, he is poised to leave Sporting at the end of the season, rather than during the winter window.

Big Amorim praise for Man Utd star; Newcastle signing blow

Meanwhile, Amorim has heaped praise on versatile Man Utd star Noussair Mazraoui.

The Moroccan has played as a full-back on either side and even in midfield during the early stages of his Man Utd career.

Following the 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt, Amorim said of Mazraoui: “He’s an incredible player, he’s our future. He played in different positions, he looks always fresh but we have to be careful.

“There’s a lot of games but he’s here to stay. This kind of player is what we need.”

Elsewhere, Newcastle have been handed a setback after adding Evan Ferguson to their striker shortlist.

Recent reports have suggested Ferguson could be available for transfer – either on loan or permanently – as he is struggling for minutes under Fabian Hurzeler.

But Brighton boss Hurzeler has attempted to end rumours of a potential move for his player.

“I don’t know from where this information comes because I said to Evan that I am happy he is here with the team,” the German told a press conference.

“I am happy how he is training, what shape he is in physically, mentally. Of course, he is a young player and needs game time.”

