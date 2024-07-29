Man Utd learn fee needed to snatch Liverpool fan from Slot grasp after Euro giant’s ‘downright insulting’ bid

Manchester United have discovered exactly how much they will need to pay to beat Liverpool in the race for Arne Slot favourite David Hancko, after a rival offer for the Feyenoord star was rejected out of hand.

Hancko joined Feyenoord from Sparta Prague in August 2022 and went on to enjoy two great seasons under Slot. The centre-half, who can also play as a left-back, made 50 appearances in his debut campaign for Feyenoord and helped the Dutch giants win the Eredivisie, reach the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup and reach the last eight of the Europa League.

Hancko made a further 48 appearances for Feyenoord last term, chipping in with seven goals and three assists as Slot’s side lost their league crown to a brilliant PSV team but managed to win the Dutch Cup.

Feyenoord have tied Hancko down to a long-term contract which is designed to keep him at the club until June 2028. Although, the 26-year-old’s classy performances in the Netherlands have seen him impress clubs around Europe, including some in the Premier League.

Several outlets have backed Slot to reunite with Hancko at Liverpool, with the Reds on the lookout for a left-sided centre-back who can become Virgil van Dijk’s long-term successor.

But on Thursday, it emerged that Man Utd have shortlisted Hancko as a potential target as they try to bolster their defence further after the arrival of Leny Yoro from Lille.

According to the latest from respected Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Atletico Madrid have begun the bidding for Hancko.

The La Liga giants have offered Feyenoord less than €20million (£17m) for the Slovakian, who played in all four of his country’s games at Euro 2024.

Man Utd transfers: Liverpool battle looms

But Feyenoord viewed this proposal as ‘downright insulting’ and immediately knocked it back.

Feyenoord have told Hancko’s potential suitors that it will cost €40m (£34m) to sign him as he is one of their most important and talented stars.

Hancko is a coveted player as he is a left-footed, ball-playing defender who can deal with opposition strikers but also break the lines with his dribbling ability, and Feyenoord have valued him with these traits in mind.

As such, Man Utd chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe knows what bid he will need to submit if the Red Devils are to press ahead and beat the likes of Liverpool and Atleti to Hancko’s signature.

Not only would Slot be sad to see Hancko join Man Utd, but a move would also see the 42-cap international betray his childhood self.

Earlier this year, Hancko admitted to being a Liverpool supporter growing up, following one iconic match.

“It all started with the Istanbul Champions League final in 2005, which my parents allowed me to watch until the end, and I didn’t have to go to bed even when extra time was going on. And then came Martin Skrtel,” he said.

“I have been a Liverpool fan ever since. I follow the English Premier League the most, so that is my dream. My role model has always been David Beckham, but I feel most for Liverpool.”

