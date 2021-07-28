Man Utd left feeling used after contract details emerge over Pogba replacement

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is in talks over extending his contract, leaving Manchester United mulling over their interest.

The Germany international is out of contract next summer and United are well aware of his situation.

Whether or not Goretzka’s entourage made contact with United officials is unclear, but a contract offer was quickly lodged.

German outlet Bild reported last week that United had tabled a contract offer to the 26-year-old, who made three appearances at Euro 2020, scoring once.

Bayern want to keep the midfielder but contract talks had not gathered much pace. That had led to frustration from Goretkza’s agent.

An offer of €10m to €12m had been made to the player from Bayern, but Goretzka wanted parity with Leroy Sane. According to Bild, Goretzka wanted a €20m-a-year-package to match the former Man City star’s contract. United’s offer, according to Bild reporter Christian Falk, was worth more, as they set their sights on a replacement for Paul Pogba.

As reported, Bayern are in no mood to see the midfielder move on. And now, as per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern president Herbert Hainer has confirmed the Bundesliga club’s intention to keep Goretzka.

In an interview with German outlet Spox, he addressed the rumours surrounding the player’s future.

“We are in good and constructive talks with Goretzka to extend the contract, same for Kimmich. There are currently no deadlines. The players took part in the European Championship, after which they were on vacation.

“They are now back in Munich and further discussions can now take place. Hopefully, we can find a solution,” said Hainer.

It will leave John Murtough and United officials with a sour taste in their mouths at Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News had claimed club sources suspected Goretzka’s representative was using United to secure an improved contract. And that appears exactly what has happened once again.

Pogba contract talks

It’s probably a first for Murtough, who became the club’s first football director in March 2021. Murtough has been with United since January 2014 and will have undoubtedly seen a similar thing happen under Ed Woodward’s watch.

The latest development will come as a blow to United, who are in talks with Pogba to determine his future.

“There’s always speculation about Paul, the talks between Paul and his representatives. I’m not in the detail of every single one. I’ve got nothing to say really, about that,” said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend.

“There’s always speculation about Paul and always clubs being interested and we’ve seen Paul at his best. Paul knows what we feel about it. I’ve enjoyed my time working with him and hopefully we can continue working together.

“Talks are ongoing between Paul’s representative and the club representatives all the dialogue I’ve had with Paul is that he’s looking forward to the season.”

