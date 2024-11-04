Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are all interested in Marc Casado amid his impressive form for Barcelona, it has been claimed.

As per CaughtOffside, Man Utd and Liverpool are both ‘closely monitoring’ the central midfielder, while Newcastle ‘appreciate’ his ability, too. These major English sides are showing ‘strong interest’ in Casado after their scouts all returned exciting reports on him.

Casado is only 21 years old but has impressed Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle officials thanks to his fantastic vision and the fact he can ‘control’ the tempo of games.

CaughtOffside note that it will take a big effort to prise Casado away from Barcelona. Their manager, Hansi Flick, views him as a ‘key player’, while Barca have managed to tie him down to a contract which runs until June 2028.

Nevertheless, if this report is to be believed, then the likes of Man Utd and Liverpool could make approaches for the Spain U21 international next year.

It is claimed that Liverpool view Casado as an immediate star in their first team, rather than someone who would be rotated on a weekly basis.

Casado’s exit would be damaging for Barca as he is among the talented youngsters who could save them millions in the transfer market in the coming years.

Casado exit would anger Flick

Flick would be very disappointed to see Casado leave for the Premier League. Amid Barca’s injury problems in midfield earlier this season, Flick opted to use the club’s vast array of young talent such as Casado, rather than push for a big-money signing.

Marc Bernal got fans very excited with his classy performances in the early stage of the season, though he will be out until next term after rupturing his ACL.

This has allowed Casado to shine. The midfielder, who can operate as either a No 6 or No 8, has registered five assists in 13 appearances so far this campaign. That includes assists in Barca’s recent La Liga victories over rivals Real Madrid and Espanyol.

When asked about Casado last week, Flick said: “He is an incredible player, a true La Masia product. His progress and development are remarkable.”

In July 2022, Casado gained promotion from Barca U19s to their B team, while he only played four times for their first team last season. Now, though, the starlet is a regular in the Barca starting eleven and is picking up interest from some of the biggest clubs in England.

Man Utd striker interest confirmed; star’s Liverpool exit route shut down

Meanwhile, journalist Florian Plettenberg has insisted Man Utd could get in the mix for Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres following news of Ruben Amorim’s appointment.

‘So far, Manchester United have not played a role in the race for Viktor Gyokeres. However, with the confirmed appointment of Ruben Amorim at MUFC, it is possible that the Red Devils will become involved soon. Close sources believe this will happen, as Amorim is a big fan of Gyokeres,’ he wrote.

Sporting are willing to sell the lethal striker for €60-70m (up to £58.8m / $76.3m), despite there being a €100m (£84m / $109m) release clause in his contract.

Elsewhere, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will not be joining Bayern Munich next summer.

Reporter Christian Falk has shut down such speculation, stating Van Dijk is not on Bayern’s radar.

Instead, the centre-back is far more likely to extend his contract with Liverpool, having confirmed that such talks are underway.