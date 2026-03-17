Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with a move for Leon Goretzka (left)

Manchester United have been told they have a clear advantage over Arsenal in the race to sign Leon Goretzka this summer, with a journalist having explained why the presence of three players at the Gunners will likely dissuade the Bayern Munich star from heading to Emirates Stadium.

The 31-year-old midfielder’s eight-season stay at Bayern Munich seems certain to end this summer, with talks over a contract renewal failing to see an agreement reached and with Goretzka now poised to seek a fresh challenge elsewhere. During his time in Bavaria, the 67-times capped Germany international has won 15 major honours, including a staggering six Bundesliga crowns and the Champions League once.

He looks certain to add to that trophy tally before saying a fond farewell.

To that end, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey exclusively reported on March 11 that Arsenal were positioning themselves very much in the race to sign both Goretzka and another long-standing icon of German football in Julian Brandt, with the pair both available as free agents this summer.

And despite already boasting a midfield stacked with midfield options, Bailey revealed that Mikel Arteta could very much see a role in his engine room for Goretza – branded a ‘machine’ by Bayern teammate Aleksandar Pavlovic – as he looks to build on this season’s anticipated successes and with Arsenal still very much alive in the quest for four trophies.

However, journalist Pete O’Rourke has instead suggested that Manchester United have a better chance of landing marauding box-to-box midfielder Goretzka this summer, with the Red Devils likely to be able to offer the player both Champions League football and a more comfortable pathway into the first team than he would have if he were to join Arsenal.

United, of course, are preparing to bid farewell to Casemiro at the season’s end and while we revealed on Monday that Michael Carrick has now recommended to the board that they should make a fresh offer to retain his services, the club are still doing their due diligence on several would-be replacements for the Brazilian.

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Arsenal told three stars will block them from signing Leon Goretzka

Explaining why United would have the edge over Arsenal in the race to sign the 31-year-old and how the strong presence of three stars at Arsenal would likely dissuade Goretzka from moving to Emirates Stadium, O’Rourke offered his thoughts on the matter.

“A title win would provide another string to Arsenal’s bow when it comes to trying to convince him to join, but United certainly have their level of squad depth on their side,” he told Football Insider.

“Goretzka would be competing alongside the esteemed duo of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, plus Martin Odegaard, if he moved to the Emirates Stadium, but if he made the switch to Old Trafford instead, there would be far less competition for him.

“The former Schalke man would surely fancy his chances of pushing ahead of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo in the pecking order, with places set to be up for grabs at the base of the midfield.”

The possible loss of Casemiro this summer will certainly leave a significant void in the United midfield.

While the Brazilian’s form dipped over the 18 months prior to this season, and with Jamie Carragher even famously telling him to ‘leave football before it leaves you’, his performances this term have been nothing short of sensational.

One of United’s best performers this season and, but for Bruno Fernandes, a contender to be named the club’s Player of the Year, Casemiro on Sunday netted his seventh goal of the season in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa and now needs just one more strike to ensure it’s his best-ever season in terms of goals scored.

Whether Goretzka could be that man remains to be seen, but given his availability as a free agent, and with United in the mix to sign two midfielders this summer, they would surely be tempted by the availability of the departing Bayern star.

Latest Man Utd news: Path clears to Carlos Baleba signing; Real Madrid star wanted

Meanwhile, United’s path towards another top midfield target, Carlos Baleba, has just opened up, according to our sources.

That’s after Brighton identified a prime target to take his place in the midfield and were understood to have convinced the Denmark-based star that a move to the AMEX would be in the best interests of his career.

Elsewhere, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has revealed an update on Marcus Rashford’s future at the Nou Camp, and it could be bad news for United after the Catalans’ recently re-elected president, Joan Laporta, dropped another significant hint on the 28-year-old’s future.

In other news, Real Madrid are keen on a 2026 deal for Diogo Dalot, according to a Spanish news outlet, which has also claimed United’s desire to bring a Los Blancos midfielder to Old Trafford amid growing reports the player in question will be sold this summer.

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