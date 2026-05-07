Sunderland ‘dream’ of reuniting with Amad Diallo, with a report claiming his potential exit from Manchester United may be gathering pace.

Man Utd agreed a deal to sign Amad in October 2020, with the winger officially arriving at Old Trafford in January 2021. United paid Atalanta an initial £19million for Amad, while the transfer had the potential to rise to £37m through add-ons.

Amad spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan at Rangers, where he scored three times in 13 matches. But it was his loan spell with Sunderland where Amad really made a name for himself.

He joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan in August 2022, and 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances followed. Amad quickly became a fan favourite as Sunderland reached the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship, ultimately losing to Luton Town in the semis.

The 23-year-old has built on that successful loan spell by shining for United, despite their struggles under previous manager Ruben Amorim, though the arrivals of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have reduced his impact this season.

Amad has had a frustrating second half of the campaign as he has not scored since December 15.

According to the i Paper’s northern football correspondent, Mark Douglas, there have recently ‘been the first rumblings about his long-term future at Old Trafford’.

Amad will return to the Stadium of Light with United on Saturday, but his career with the Red Devils is ‘at a crossroads’.

The Ivory Coast international ‘has support from United behind the scenes’, though Sunderland are trying to re-sign him.

Their recruitment department has identified Amad as a ‘dream signing’ to help them elevate their Premier League status.

Sunderland have ‘tried several times’ to complete a reunion, but each approach has been rejected by United.

Sunderland have been tipped to return with yet another approach this summer if United warm to his departure.

Whether that actually happens remains to be seen. Mbeumo is ahead of Amad in Michael Carrick’s pecking order, though United still rate the latter forward highly.

On his day, Amad has proven his ability as a match-winner and as a sublime talent for United.

However, the Red Devils need to sell players such as Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Marcus Rashford this summer to help fund a squad rebuild, and a convincing offer for Amad may change their stance.

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Man Utd star labelled a ‘genius’

The report includes quotes from ex-Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray heaping praise on his former player.

Mowbray said: “With Amad the ball was just stuck to his left foot, no-one could get the ball off him or get anywhere near him.

“He’s that kind of player who can beat three men in a phone box, you know? I turned to my assistant Mark Venus and said: ‘This kid is a genius. Why hasn’t he been playing?'”

Mowbray added: “Amad ended up being perfect for us. Hugely, hugely talented boy but also not in the slightest bit flashy or arrogant. He’s quite insular, certainly not gregarious, not a ‘look at me’ type because he does it with his feet instead.

“Hard work is a non-negotiable at Sunderland. They loved Amad because he did all of that, put his body on the line, got into his tackles, but he was also unbelievably talented as well.”

Meanwhile, United have reportedly ‘intensified’ their efforts to sign a Premier League star who wants to link up with Bruno Fernandes.