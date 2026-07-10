Man Utd given huge encouragement over £60m Newcastle raid – NOT Guimaraes

Manchester United have been told Newcastle United could sell Lewis Hall even after the damaging departures of Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle were rocked last summer when Alexander Isak went on strike to force through a British-record £125million move to Liverpool, and it has been another painful transfer window for the Magpies. Gordon joined Barcelona for £69m before Tottenham Hotspur smashed their transfer record to sign Tonali in a £100m deal.

Things look set to get even worse for Newcastle as club captain Guimaraes has requested a transfer to Arsenal.

We revealed earlier on Friday that Guimaraes’ agents have accelerated talks with Arsenal.

Newcastle are holding out for £100m before selling, whereas Arsenal are preparing to increase their bid to £80m.

Newcastle would not need to sell any more players after Guimaraes to improve their financial situation, but Ben Jacobs has suggested full-backs Hall and Tino Livramento might start to explore exits after seeing the club cave.

Hall being available for transfer would be great news for Man Utd, who have identified the English talent as their top left-back target.

“We’ve been told for months by Newcastle sources that if Livramento goes, Hall won’t, or vice versa. If Tonali goes, Guimaraes won’t,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“And now we’re in a situation where actually, Guimaraes has asked Newcastle to leave. Newcastle insist [there has been] no direct contact with Arsenal, but through various agents, offers have already been made.

“If Guimaraes leaves Newcastle, although you say that shuts the door to other exits, you could make an argument that other players are just gonna try their luck anyway if they want to leave.

“I’m not so sure that Newcastle need this Guimaraes money, unless they’ve got six or seven other names they’re trying to bring in.

“The point is, before the window, it was Newcastle needing one, or multiple, big sales to balance the books.

“They’ve sold Tonali and Gordon, and to receive another £80m or so for Guimaraes, it will be less about finances and more about adding in the market, but at the same time subtracting from their project.

“If the not-for-sale stance becomes a sale at the end of it, then who’s to say that other players are not gonna go, ‘Well, not-for-sale doesn’t mean not-for-sale.’

“So I still sense that Newcastle might lose one of these two full-backs.”

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Man Utd target set for crunch Newcastle talks

We reported on June 15 that United could face competition from Chelsea for £60m-rated Hall.

On July 3, Jacobs doubled down on his reporting that the 21-year-old is on United’s wish list.

“I stand by my information on Lewis Hall. Despite suggestions he is not a Man Utd target, he is, according to my information,” the reporter said.

“There will be a conversation between Hall and Eddie Howe, and that’s either gonna settle down a new deal, or the player may say he wants an opportunity.

“If that’s the case, Man Utd are going to be there in my opinion.”

Jacobs continued: “They want a left-back, and Hall will have an asking price that is informed by the fact that he is contracted until 2029.

“The market valuation is give or take £40-45m, and usually clubs add a whole lot more to that.

“I don’t think Newcastle have set the specific number at this stage. But that could depend on whether the player agitates for a move, and also what Howe’s pitch is.

“Hall was not unhappy at Newcastle in the season, he was unhappy specifically with how the season ended, in terms of not getting European football and losing his place to Dan Burn.”

Meanwhile, Man Utd reportedly hold interest in a £70m Liverpool star, setting up a shock potential deal.