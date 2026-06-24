£60m Newcastle full-back wants Man Utd move as triple midfield deal planned

Lewis Hall is hoping to swap Newcastle United for Manchester United this summer, according to a report, while the Red Devils aim to sign three top midfielders to elevate their squad.

Man Utd focused on their attacking options last summer, capturing Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. They have turned their attention to additions in central midfield, left wing and left-back this time around.

Luke Shaw is a reliable performer when fit, though he could struggle next season with extra games in the Champions League. Hall looks to be a perfect successor for his fellow Englishman…

Lewis Hall’s Man Utd stance

Hall ‘would be open to joining’ Man Utd from Newcastle, even though his family has close ties with the Toon, as per The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst.

The left-back ‘wants to play for a Champions League club’ after Newcastle dropped down to 12th in the Premier League. Hall was also left ‘unhappy’ with how Eddie Howe utilised him during Newcastle’s run-in, believing it ‘cost him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad’.

We confirmed on June 15 that Man Utd hold interest in signing Hall, viewing him as one of the best young English talents around.

But they will face competition from Chelsea for the 21-year-old, as the Blues are plotting a £60million move.

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Bold midfield plans

Man Utd have agreed a £35m deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson and are rivalling Tottenham Hotspur for West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes, who is rated at £80-85m.

Luckhurst reports that Man Utd will move for a third midfielder if they can offload Manuel Ugarte.

Their main targets as things stand are Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Scott would cost £60m, while Brighton want £80m to sell Baleba.

United are open to selling Ugarte at a slight loss as they feel this is worth it to land one of Scott or Baleba.

Marcus Rashford latest

United’s Marcus Rashford remains a primary target for Barcelona, though they are happy to play a waiting game to re-sign him in a suitable deal, we can confirm.

Barca snubbed their opportunity to sign Rashford permanently for £26m before spending £69m on Anthony Gordon.

Despite appearing to cool their interest in Rashford, we understand Barca will wait until towards the end of the window before reopening talks for the forward, believing that is when United may get desperate.

Barca know Rashford is eager to rejoin them and will use this to their advantage.