Man Utd transfers: Pochettino to stun Chelsea by stealing star man in double raid for new club

Mauricio Pochettino could take Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah to Manchester United with him

Mauricio Pochettino could reportedly take Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah with him from Chelsea to Manchester United if he’s given the Old Trafford job.

The news that Pochettino had left Chelsea at the end of the campaign came as a shock to many. The previous season – under a host of managers, given the ruthless nature of chairman Todd Boehly – saw the Blues fall to a very disappointing 12th-placed finish.

While the Stamford Bridge outfit were not at their best for large chunks of the season just gone under Pochettino, towards the back end, he seemed to have them singing from the same hymn sheet.

He achieved a sixth-placed finish, improving upon last season’s ending by six places, as well as guiding Chelsea to the League Cup final and the FA Cup semi-final.

Though that was not enough for him to keep his job, and Boehly has largely been looking at less qualified managers to replace him, with Enzo Maresca – who just won the Championship with Leicester – seeming to be closing in on the job.

Pochettino, on the other hand, could remain a Premier League manager, with Man Utd in talks with him over replacing Erik ten Hag, who’s taken the club in the opposite direction to what Pochettino did with Chelsea, falling to eighth after his first season saw United come third.

TEAMtalk sources have detailed how an approach has been made for the Argentine, and he’s keen to manage the Red Devils.

That decision could be to the detriment of Chelsea, as Pochettino is apparently looking to deprive them of two players, one who became a genuine star under his watch.

DON’T MISS: Mauricio Pochettino: Four jobs the exiled Chelsea boss could take, one which could spite Blues

Pochettino could steal Gallagher, Chalobah

Indeed, reports suggest he could look to bring Chelsea academy men Gallagher and Chalobah through the door at Old Trafford.

Both men have been subject of interest of late, with the Blues looking likely to sell in order to balance the books – that the pair will achieve the club pure profit given they came through the academy, they are apparently almost certain to be sold.

It’s said they could be fairly cheap as well, with the need to get players sold before June 30, when the previous year’s accounts are confirmed.

Chelsea would have been open to letting the pair go anyway, but if they perform under a former manager who they didn’t give much of a fair chance, it’ll reflect badly on Boehly.

Selling Gallagher to a rival is a mistake

United and Chelsea have generally fought for the same spots in the Premier League, generally up towards the top of the table, but of late, slightly lower down.

In any case, the Blues would be best served not aiding a direct rival, as that could be damaging for themselves, especially given United finished just three points below Chelsea this term.

But that was with a team including Gallagher, who scored five Premier League goals and assisted twice. His abilities as a leader, having been given the captain’s armband for most of the season, should not be overlooked either.

United could take that impact on board for themselves, and given Gallagher just had his best season under the watch of Pochettino, the Argentine could help him continue that upwards trajectory at United, spiting Chelsea for letting him go.

But if the manager gets the required funds, he could well force their hand. The signing of Chalobah will be an added bonus, as while injuries have meant he’s not played consistently, he’s a homegrown player who’s certainly a useful asset in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Next Man Utd manager: EVERY single option tipped to replace doomed Ten Hag